More than 26,000 power outages in North Carolina as winter weather threats continue

Thousands of power outages were reported as the potential for ice remains in North Carolina’s forecast. National Weather Service

Thousands of North Carolinians are without power Thursday afternoon as winter weather alerts continue across much of the state.

Freezing rain and ice are blanketing parts of western and central North Carolina early Thursday, and 26,000 power outages were reported statewide as as of 12:30 p.m., according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Many of the outages are in the Triad, where more than 9,000 were reported in Forsyth County and Guilford counties.

Iredell County, north of Charlotte, had about 4,000 without power.

The threat of power outages continues as forecasters predict more ice, which brings the potential to damage trees and knock out power.

Parts of the Triangle and the Triad are under winter storm warnings through 7 a.m. Friday as the National Weather Service predicts “scattered to numerous power outages” in the affected areas.

“Significant icing expected from freezing rain,” forecasters said at about 11:30 a.m. “Total ice accumulations of one quarter to one third of an inch possible.”

On Wednesday, electricity provider Duke Energy predicted this week’s wintry weather could lead to almost 1 million power outages across North Carolina and South Carolina.

“More Duke Energy reinforcements arriving now in the Triad,” company spokesperson Jeff Brooks wrote Thursday on Twitter. “There are hundreds of crews here ready to restore power as outages occur.”