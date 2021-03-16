Severe weather could bring tornadoes and hail to the Triangle this week

Parts of central North Carolina are at “enhanced risk” for severe weather on Thursday, forecasters say. National Weather Service

Powerful storms could hit the Triangle later this week, bringing the potential for tornadoes and hail.

Much of central North Carolina is at “enhanced risk” for severe weather late Thursday. That means the Triangle and other parts of the region could see multiple storms, damaging winds, tornadoes or hail up to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Raleigh and areas to the south, east and west face the additional threat of “significant severe weather,” a forecast map shows. That region has the potential for wind gusts 75 mph or stronger, hail 2 inches or wider and tornadoes level EF2 or stronger, the weather service said.

We're looking at an increased potential for severe weather on Thursday. Also note the potential for "significant severe" weather, which is defined in red at the bottom of the image. pic.twitter.com/hLqAM0fAT0 — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) March 16, 2021

Areas along the Virginia border face a lower severe weather threat but could see scattered storms, one to two tornadoes, strong winds and 1-inch hail, according to forecasters.

Flooding and lightning are possible throughout the region.

“I do think Thursday is going to be a very turbulent day,” said Don Schwenneker, meteorologist for ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

In Raleigh, the chance of thunderstorms starts during the day Thursday, when the high could reach 70 degrees and up to a quarter-inch of rain could fall. More rain is expected overnight, with thunderstorm chances continuing until 2 a.m. Friday, the weather service said.

The storms could give way to showers later in the day Friday, according to the forecast.

The predictions come after an EF3 tornado tore through coastal Brunswick County last month, killing three people and injuring at least 10 others.