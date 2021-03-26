Hail and strong winds possible in parts of the Triangle during Friday storms

Strong winds could batter parts of the Triangle on Friday as powerful storms move through the area.

Isolated severe storms are possible through the afternoon in much of central North Carolina, including Wake, Durham Orange, Alamance, Chatham, Franklin and Johnston counties, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning through 11:30 a.m. for parts of Wake, Franklin and Nash counties as it warned of the potential for damage from hail and 60 mph winds. Forecasters said they issued the alert after a severe thunderstorm was spotted in Cary as it moved to the northeast.

At about 11:15 a.m., forecasters said scattered storms had developed near and east of U.S. 1 and were “tracking east and northeast rather quickly.”

In Raleigh, thunderstorm chances are mainly before 3 p.m. Friday. Forecasters expect less than one-tenth of an inch of rainfall during the day, though there’s a potential for more rain during storms.

Skies are expected to be clear overnight Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.