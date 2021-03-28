Tornadoes, 60 mph winds, hail possible in Triangle as severe storms move in Sunday

The Triangle could see hail, strong winds and isolated tornadoes Sunday as severe storms move through the area, forecasters say. The National Weather Service

Severe storms could bring damaging winds, hail and possibly a tornado to the Triangle area on Sunday.

Central North Carolina is under a “slight risk” of severe weather Sunday, according to the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office. Storms are expected to “push quickly” from west to east across the state and hit the area in the late morning through the mid-afternoon.

Another active weather day is forecast, with showers and thunderstorms developing across the area late this morning into this afternoon. Damaging winds are possible, along with an isolated tornado or two. #NCwx pic.twitter.com/rf43T3Od3z — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) March 28, 2021

“Damaging winds to 60 mph will be possible,” a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service says. “An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.”

Most of the area is expected to see winds between 35 and 40 mph, the NWS says.

Ahead of the expected line of strong to severe storms later this afternoon, windy conditions will develop with gusts of 35-40mph across the area. Be sure to take caution with any tents or outdoor lawn items!! #NCWx pic.twitter.com/9aksUwkNta — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) March 28, 2021

Hail and showers are also possible, forecasters say. But the biggest threat will be “damaging straight line winds.”

“Be sure to take caution with any tents or outdoor lawn items,” the NWS tweeted.

Storms should “quickly exit the I-95 corridor by early evening,” followed by breezy winds and clearskies, the weather service says.

Sunday’s forecast follows more severe storms that moved through North Carolina earlier this week. Hail, dark clouds and power outages were reported throughout the region Saturday — with some counties under a tornado warning that has since expired.