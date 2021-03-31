More storms could bring 60 mph winds to the Triangle on Wednesday. Here’s the forecast

Severe weather is possible in the Triangle on Wednesday, forecasters said. National Weather Service

Another round of storms is heading toward the Triangle on Wednesday, bringing the potential for strong winds.

An isolated tornado or hail are also possible as the line of storms moves into central North Carolina from the west, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Wake, Durham and Orange counties are at Level 1 risk for severe weather late Wednesday. Johnston and other counties to the south are at a higher Level 2 risk on Wednesday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

“Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph will be the primary threat,” forecasters said.

In Raleigh, the chance of thunderstorms starts at 2 p.m. and continues overnight. Up to a quarter inch of rain could fall during the day, with the potential for more overnight or during storms, according to the weather service.

Temperatures are expected to reach 74 degrees during the day Wednesday before dropping to 44 degrees overnight. Clear skies are in the forecast for Thursday, when the high could be 55 degrees.

North Carolina has a seen a string of storms this month.

At least three tornadoes hit the state on March 18, including an EF-1 that carved a path through northwestern Orange County, according to preliminary storm reports.