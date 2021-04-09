Storms could bring hail and lightning — and pollen relief — to the Triangle on Friday

Storms could hit the Triangle on Friday, bringing the potential for lightning, powerful winds and hail the size of quarters.

But the weather system could also bring relief for central North Carolina residents who long to see all the pollen wash away.

The severe storms are possible from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., especially near and north of U.S. 64, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters said hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph will pose the biggest threats.

Scattered strong to possibly severe storms are expected today, with the greatest threat along and north of Highway 64 from mid afternoon through mid evening. Damaging wind gusts and hail are possible. Highs today will be 80-85. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/9l5BvzRlNS — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) April 9, 2021

“Deadly lightning will also occur,” the weather service said.

In Raleigh, skies are expected to be clear before 3 p.m., when the chance for showers and thunderstorms starts. Up to a quarter-inch of rain could fall overnight, with the potential for more during storms, according to forecasters.

With a “very high” tree pollen count reported in Raleigh this week, the rainfall could be welcome news to people with some allergies.

“Light, steady rain showers can wash the pollen away, keeping it from flying through the air,” The Allergy and Asthma Foundation of America said on its website. “The humidity that follows helps keep pollen down too.”

But heavier rain can be an issue for people allergic to grass and weeds — both of which had “low” pollen levels in the Triangle this week, according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

“When it rains when grass and weed pollen is high, drops can hit the ground and break up clumps of pollen into smaller particles,” the asthma foundation said. “They then quickly disperse, causing a sudden increase in allergy and allergic asthma symptoms during the rain shower. This tends to happen more during sudden, heavy downpours.”

The risk for severe weather returns Saturday evening for several central North Carolina counties, including Alamance, Chatham, Johnston and Orange. A second night of severe storms wasn’t predicted for Durham and Wake.

On Saturday, rain is most likely during the afternoon and evening, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.