Storms could bring strong winds, hail to the Triangle on Friday. Here’s the forecast

Strong storms could hit the Triangle on Friday, bringing the potential for powerful winds and hail the size of quarters.

Severe weather is possible during the afternoon and evening as thunderstorms move into central North Carolina from the west, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms could march in between between noon and 8 p.m., forecasters said, with the main threats being “damaging wind gusts” and “severe hail.”

Due to the potential for inclement weather, North Carolina Central University made changes in its graduation schedule.

The Durham school said it’s moving its graduate and professional ceremony from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. The school also announced it would push its undergraduate ceremony to noon Saturday.

On Friday, Wake, Durham and Orange counties are at Level 1 risk for severe weather, which means there’s a potential for isolated thunderstorms that have limited impact.

Thunderstorms will develop across most of the region this afternoon and evening, some of which could produce damaging wind gusts and severe hail. Remember, #WhenThunderRoarsGoIndoors Stay safe! #NCwx pic.twitter.com/KLpGRVQphi — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) May 7, 2021

“The good news is, we are getting much needed rainfall after the dry stretch we’ve seen the past two months,” reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

In Raleigh, rain chances linger from the morning through the afternoon. Up to half an inch of rainfall is possible, forecasters said.

Skies are expected to clear overnight, and sunny conditions are predicted for Saturday.