Storms could bring powerful winds, hail to the Triangle on Monday. Here’s the forecast

Severe weather could hit central North Carolina on Monday afternoon and evening, forecasters said.

Powerful storms could bring hail and 60 mph wind gusts to the Triangle late Monday.

Severe weather is possible between 1 and 9 p.m. across much of central North Carolina, according to forecasters.

“Strong thunderstorms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front, strengthening and increasing in number as they move southeastward,” the National Weather Service said.

Parts of central #NCwx have been upgraded to a slight risk (level 2/5) for severe storms this afternoon & evening, with a marginal risk (level 1/5) everywhere else but the far north. The main threat is damaging wind gusts but large hail is also possible. Stay weather-aware today! pic.twitter.com/IZirKHkq3u — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) May 10, 2021

Wake County and areas to the south of the Triangle have been upgraded to a Level 2 risk for severe weather, which means there’s potential for scattered severe thunderstorms. (The highest level is 5.)

Isolated storms could hit Durham, Orange and other counties that are at Level 1 “marginal” risk, forecasters said.

“The main threat is damaging wind gusts but large hail is also possible,” the weather service said.

The severe weather conditions will likely arrive in the Triangle after 3 p.m., according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

In Raleigh, there’s a chance of rain throughout the day as forecasters predict up to a quarter of an inch of precipitation. More rainfall is possible overnight and during storms.

“Temperatures (on Monday) afternoon are poised to be right around the seasonal average — upper 70s to near 80 — despite the overcast sky and unsettled weather,” ABC11 reported.

Storms are expected to clear out by daytime Tuesday, when the high is expected to be 66 degrees.