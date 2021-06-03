Flash flooding, strong winds possible Thursday in the Triangle. Here’s the forecast

Strong storms could hit the Triangle on Thursday, bringing the potential for flash flooding and damaging winds.

The severe weather is possible from late morning to evening as a cold front moves into central North Carolina, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Wake, Johnston and other counties in the eastern part of the region are under a flash flood watch from noon through Thursday night.

The potential for flash flooding will develop today, along with the possibility of damaging wind gusts from strong to severe storms. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for eastern portions of central NC from noon today through late tonight. Be safe out there! #NCwx pic.twitter.com/hynfew8QtC — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) June 3, 2021

“Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain, are expected this afternoon and tonight,” the National Weather Service said Thursday morning. “This additional rain comes after locally heavy rainfall yesterday which totaled 1 to 3 inches in many locations.”

In Raleigh, up to three-quarters of an inch of rain could fall during the day Thursday, with more possible overnight. But some areas under the flood watch could see up to 3 additional inches of rain, forecasters said.

Across central North Carolina, the risk for severe weather on Thursday is at Level 1 of 5. That means isolated severe thunderstorms are possible but may have limited impacts, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said some places not under the flash flood alert could see localized flooding. Another major threat comes from wind gusts up to 60 mph.

“You could have some gusty winds with some of these storms,” said meteorologist Steve Stewart of ABC11. “And the issue is with saturated ground, these shallow root trees have a tendency to get blown over fairly easily.”

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 79 degrees on Thursday before dropping to 68 degrees overnight. The Triangle could see highs in the mid-80s on Friday, when showers and storms are again in the forecast.

Severe weather is possible after the National Weather Service on Wednesday reported a confirmed tornado in Duplin County, in the southeastern part of the state. Tornado damage was also spotted in nearby Columbus County, according to a preliminary storm report.