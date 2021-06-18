Tropical system in Gulf could dump rain on the Triangle this weekend. What to know

A tropical system heading toward the Gulf Coast could drench the Triangle this weekend.

Heavy rain and flooding are possible Sunday to Monday as wet weather is forecast to move into central North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.

The system — called Potential Tropical Cyclone Three — is expected to become Tropical Storm Claudette on Friday. Forecasters said it could make landfall overnight in southern Louisiana as it continues its path northeast.

Over the weekend, up to 7 inches of rain could fall on Alabama, Georgia and other southeastern states.

Here's more on what we can expect from Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 in #NC: Heavy rain is possible with a risk of flooding, esp from the Triangle to the S and W Sun into early Mon. A strong storm or two is also possible over extreme southern parts of central NC. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/LG8erzEH9u — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) June 18, 2021

“That moisture will head to the northeast into the Carolinas,” reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

In its latest Twitter update, the weather service said the risk for “excessive rainfall” in the Triangle on Sunday was “limited.” The main chances for rain and flooding are west and south of the region, where storms are also possible.

“By Sunday a chance of showers and restrictions will be possible in advance of the remnants of Potential Tropical Cyclone Three, which will likely move across North Carolina sometime on Monday,” forecasters said. ”After the tropical remnants move through, a cold front should bring another round of showers.”

As of Friday, ABC11 said it was “too early to speculate on amounts, but given the speed of the low, amounts shouldn’t be too bad.”

So far, Raleigh is expected to see less than one-tenth of an inch of rain during the day Sunday, with the potential for more overnight and during storms. Rain chances are in the forecast until early Wednesday before partly sunny conditions are expected.