Severe thunderstorm warning issued for the Triangle

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Triangle until 10:30 p.m., the National Weather Service in Raleigh reported.

The warning includes towns and cities in Wake County, including Raleigh, Cary and Apex. It was extended to Durham, Wake Forest and Knightdale until 10:45 p.m.

At 9:37 p.m., the Weather Service said severe thunderstorms had been located southwest of Cary and moving northeast at 60 mph.

There could be winds up to 60 mph and the possibility of nickel-sized hail. There could be damage to roofs, siding and trees, the National Weather Service reports.

A warning also has been issued for areas south of the Triangle, including Fayetteville, Sanford, Spring Lake as well as Harnett and Johnston counties.

The weather service advised moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.