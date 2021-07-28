Parts of Triangle under severe thunderstorm watch, National Weather Service warns

A map of severe thunderstorm watches and warnings from the National Weather Service on July 28, 2021. Orange indicates warning and pink indicates watch.

All of Wake County and large portions of Johnston County are currently under a severe thunderstorm watch, along with most of eastern North Carolina, until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of northern Johnston County, including Kenly, are under severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m.

The storm, coming in from the northeast according to weather radars, is capable of wind speeds up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail.

Durham, Orange and Chatham counties are not currently under any watch or warning.

The thunderstorm watch stretches from as far south as Fayetteville and as far north at Roanoke Rapids.

The Triangle already is experiencing high temperatures with afternoon highs in the mid-90s “that feel more like around 102,” said ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

This is a developing story. Return later for updates.