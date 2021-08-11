Another scorcher Wednesday in the Triangle as heat advisory issued across central NC

High humidity and temperatures in the 90s could make for an uncomfortable Wednesday in the Triangle.

Forecasters have issued a heat advisory as it’s expected to feel like 105 degrees in parts of central North Carolina. The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Durham, Johnston, Orange, Wake and other counties in the area, forecasters said.

“Stay cool and stay hydrated if you have to be outside during this time,” the National Weather Service wrote on Twitter.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM today for portions of central NC. Temperatures will reach the lower-to-mid-90s, but high humidity will bring the heat index up to 105°F in this area. Stay cool and stay hydrated if you have to be outside during this time! #ncwx pic.twitter.com/OEfhkPA8id — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) August 11, 2021

The conditions are possible as the high in Raleigh is expected to climb to 94 degrees on Wednesday. That’s shy of the Aug. 11 record of 101 degrees, which was recorded in the region in 1999.

The heat advisory follows days of scorching temperatures in the Triangle. On Monday and Tuesday, highs were also in the 90s, according to data from Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

And it could take some time before we see relief.

The “dangerous heat and humidity” is expected to continue through the week, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The National Weather Service urges people to seek shade, wear loose clothing and stay in air-conditioned rooms as temperatures soar.

“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside,” forecasters said. “When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.”

With the predicted triple-digit heat index, Wake County said it’s setting up cooling stations through Friday. Each of the following sites is open 11 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Eastern Regional Center in Zebulon

Northern Regional Center in Wake Forest

Southern Regional Center in Fuquay-Varina

Wake County Human Services in Raleigh