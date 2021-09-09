Weather News

Flash flooding warning in effect for much of central Wake County

The National Weather Service’s radar shows a band of rain moving through Raleigh on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. A flash flooding warning is in effect for much of central Wake County until 2:30 p.m.
RALEIGH

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for central Wake County that is in effect until 2:30 p.m.

Locations that are expected to experience flooding include Raleigh, Cary, Garner, Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Apex, Morrisville, Knightdale, William B. Umstead State Park, Lake Wheeler, the Research Triangle and Carpenter, the NWS said in an 11:45 a.m. update.

At that time, 1 to 2 inches of rain had already fallen, the NWS said. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is possible, the weather service warned.

Life-threatening flash flooding is most likely near “creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses,” the NWS said.

