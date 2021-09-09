Flash flooding warning in effect for much of central Wake County

The National Weather Service’s radar shows a band of rain moving through Raleigh on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. A flash flooding warning is in effect for much of central Wake County until 2:30 p.m. National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for central Wake County that is in effect until 2:30 p.m.

Locations that are expected to experience flooding include Raleigh, Cary, Garner, Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Apex, Morrisville, Knightdale, William B. Umstead State Park, Lake Wheeler, the Research Triangle and Carpenter, the NWS said in an 11:45 a.m. update.

At that time, 1 to 2 inches of rain had already fallen, the NWS said. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is possible, the weather service warned.

Life-threatening flash flooding is most likely near “creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses,” the NWS said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are working to get information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page for the most up-to-date report.

