Tropical Storm Florence ‘something to keep an eye on’ in Atlantic

Though weeks away from land, Tropical Storm Florence gained strength in the Atlantic Ocean Sunday, drawing interest from forecasters in Raleigh.

With winds at 60 mph, the storm was 400 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands on Sunday, making any potential impact on the United States between two and three weeks away, according to the National Weather Service.

But forecasters warned those traveling to Bermuda to keep close watch on the approaching storm as it is already generating dangerous seas, according to AccuWeather.com.

“It’s something to keep an eye on, for sure,” said Ryan Ellis, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

Many factors will influence the storm’s path in coming weeks, Ellis said, making threats uncertain at this time.

But Florence is moving west-northwest at 15 mph and little change is expected in that path before Tuesday.

Mid-September is considered the peak of the hurricane season, AccuWeather said.

ABC11 Morning Meteorologist Don “Bigweather” Schwenneker said another disturbance near the Bahamas could develop into a system over the next few days, but Florence’s impact remains far off.

“All of the models keep it out to sea through next weekend and way out into the Atlantic,” he said. “We will be watching, but I don’t think it will affect us in the next week.”



