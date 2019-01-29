The Triangle could see a dusting of snow, and then black ice on Wednesday morning

Rain on Tuesday afternoon could turn into snow flurries throughout the evening, creating the potential for black ice Wednesday morning in the Triangle.
The National Weather Service predicts rain after 5 p.m. and a possible mix of rain and snow after 9 p.m., as a cold front moves east and the temperature drops to an overnight low of 23 degrees.
There is a 46 percent chance of a dusting of snow accumulation in Raleigh, the weather service said.
Moisture that freezes overnight could create black ice on bridges and overpasses Wednesday morning, according to ABC11 meteorologist Don Schwenneker.
Cold overnight temperatures in the Triangle are expected to continue, with lows of 16 degrees Wednesday night and 22 degrees Thursday night, the NWS reports. The normal low at Raleigh-Durham International Airport this time of year is nearly 31 degrees.
But hey, at least we’re not in the Midwest, where the high temperature in Chicago on Tuesday is expected to reach a whopping 1 degree.
“Back to back cold fronts will slice through the eastern two-thirds of the country to deliver one of the coldest arctic air intrusions in recent memory,” the NWS said, “especially from the Upper Midwest to the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley.”
The high temperature in the Triangle on Tuesday is expected to be 55 degrees.
