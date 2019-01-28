Snow flurries Tuesday could lead to icy roads Wednesday morning

Cold temperatures late Tuesday could bring snow flurries to the Triangle, leaving some slick spots on roads for the Wednesday morning commute.
The National Weather Service predicts a 44 percent chance of 0.1 inches or more of snow in Raleigh on Tuesday.
High temperatures Tuesday are expected to reach the mid-50s, and light rain will likely begin falling in the afternoon, according to ABC11 meteorologist Don Schwenneker.
The rain could turn into snow as temperatures drop to an expected 23 degrees overnight.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“Whatever we see Tuesday night could freeze up Wednesday morning and create some slick spots on bridges and overpasses,” Schwenneker said in his forecast.
It’s been colder than usual in the Triangle at night: The normal low at Raleigh-Durham International Airport this time of year is about 31 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The normal high temperature is 52 degrees, the weather service says.
Wednesday’s high temperature will likely climb into the mid-40s, melting any potential icy areas.
Comments