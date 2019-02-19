Parts of the Triangle could see freezing rain Wednesday morning

For Triangle residents who want another dose of winter weather, there could be a chance to experience it this week.
Freezing rain is possible for the Durham area starting Wednesday morning as the National Weather Service says parts of North Carolina will be under a winter weather advisory.
The forecast shows the temperature at Raleigh-Durham International Airport will reach a high near 46 degrees Tuesday before dropping to an overnight low of 32 degrees. Rain is expected after 8 p.m. Tuesday and could freeze, according to the National Weather Service.
“The wintry mix will change to freezing rain after midnight, with light ice accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch expected in the Advisory area,” the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office said in a graphic posted on Twitter.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
The winter weather advisory is in effect 7 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday, and conditions during that time could make bridges and overpasses slick, according to the weather service. The notice covers Durham, Chapel Hill and areas north and west of the Triangle.
Ice will be “more substantial” in the foothills and western North Carolina, according to ABC11 meteorologist Don Schwenneker, “so be prepared for tough travel conditions if you’re headed that way.”
In the Triangle, rain chances are predicted for the rest of the week. If you’re missing the sunshine, you could see it again Monday, when a 60-degree high is predicted.
Comments