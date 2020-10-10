Triangle can expect up to 2 inches of rain Sunday as weakened Delta passes through

Flash flooding could occur in parts of the North Carolina mountains from the remnants of Hurricane Delta, National Weather Service meteorologists warned. National Hurricane Center

Triangle residents will need to look out Sunday for strong leftover rains from Hurricane Delta, which made landfall in Louisiana Friday night and has now weakened to a tropical depression.

Still, the National Weather Service warns it could potentially pose a marginal risk of severe weather to the Triangle.

“The remnants of Tropical Storm Delta will pose a risk of heavy rainfall to the NW Piedmont on Sunday, which may result in urban and poor drainage flooding and isolated flash flooding. A few storms may also be severe, with damaging wind gusts and even an isolated tornado possible,” the Raleigh office of the National Weather Service tweeted Saturday.

The National Weather Service placed a “Hazardous Weather Outlook” forecast for the Triangle in addition to Johnston, Randolph, Chatham, Wilson, Stanly, Montgomery, Moore, Lee, Harnett, Wayne, Anson, Richmond, Scotland, Hoke, Cumberland and Sampson counties.

Significant flash flooding and minor to moderate river flooding are likely in parts of Louisiana Friday and Saturday, with additional flooding in portions of the central Gulf Coast into the Lower Mississippi Valley. Get more local weather info at https://t.co/SiZo8ozBbn pic.twitter.com/HflwJ3CgAv — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 8, 2020

“The remnants of Tropical Storm #Delta will result in a marginal risk for excessive rainfall in the far NW Piedmont and a marginal risk for severe storms across the SW half of central NC on Sunday,” the NWS said in a tweet.

Most of the Triangle can expect one to two inches of rain Sunday and some showers may linger into Monday as the storm moves to the north and east.

• Isolated severe storms will also be possible Sunday afternoon and evening as the Storm Prediction Center has placed southern portions of NC under a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5). These storms could produce localized damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. pic.twitter.com/xIcEvdbtC9 — NC Emergency Management (@NCEmergency) October 9, 2020

Temperatures are expected to be near normal despite the showers and overcast skies, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s news partner.

Other parts of the state will see more dangerous weather: Heavy rain, tropical showers and flash flooding will hit the mountains of Western North Carolina this weekend, The Charlotte Observer reported.

