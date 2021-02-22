Severe thunderstorms and hail hit Wake and Johnston counties

Severe thunderstorms with winds reaching 60 mph hit Wake and Johnston counties Monday afternoon.

At 1:43 p.m., the National Weather Service warned of heavy rain and hail in Wake, Johnston, Moore, Harnett, Sampson and Lee counties.

People are advised to shelter in vehicles and buildings as the wind may knock down small or weakened trees, blow around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture and other light outdoor objects, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies are expected to clear out Monday night when the temperature will drop into the 20s and 30s, The News & Observer’s media partner, ABC11, reported.

It will be sunny with daytime highs in the 60s until Friday when rain is expected to return and daytime temperatures will drop to the high 40s and the 50s, the station reported.