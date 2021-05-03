Heavy rain possible through Triangle, with severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday

Heavy thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon across parts of the Triangle with more rain possible Tuesday, when the temperature could approach 90 degrees. STOCK THUNDERSTORM IMAGE

Heavy rain will pass throughout the Triangle on Monday afternoon, with more rain and higher temperatures coming Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Aaron Swiggett, a meteorologist at the NWS in Raleigh, said the main weather concern for North Carolina is the threat of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Charlotte area.

But he added that “heavy showers” are expected or are already moving through the Triangle.

Swiggett said the rain will be moving throughout the region between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., and is expected to last another two hours beyond that before clearing.

“We do have a slight risk for some thunderstorms that goes up through the Triangle into southeastern Virginia,” he said. “But I think the bigger chances for severe weather are south of the Triangle for today.”

On Tuesday, Swiggett said there’s a “level one” warning for severe thunderstorms. These could crop up throughout the region, but would be fairly isolated and short in duration, he said.

The storms would begin around 4 or 5 p.m. and dissipate after 8 p.m., according to Swiggett.

Those in the Triangle can expect fairly little rain accumulation overall, he added. Swiggett estimated at most it would be between a quarter and a half of an inch Tuesday, but said he expected it would be less — especially if isolated storms do not occur.

The NWS issued a tornado watch for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg and surrounding areas on Monday. At least one tornado had been spotted in South Carolina, as of Monday afternoon.

Officials in the area are expecting multiple thunderstorms to occur throughout the day, with up to a half of an inch of rain possible on Monday, The Charlotte Observer has reported.