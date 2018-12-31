1/1 Letters: We don’t have any reason to call for impeachment.

Impeachment politics
Ed Yoder’s opinion article on Saturday simply illustrates the intense hatred that liberals have for President Trump. His argument that impeachment is somehow a civil matter also illustrates how far they are willing to go to denigrate him. He apparently dismisses the explicit language of the Constitution about the process which requires a president to be convicted in the senate of treason, bribery or high crimes and misdemeanors to be forced out of office. My understanding is that all of these constitute criminal activities and not civil torts which are essentially monetarily compensable wrongs by one person against another.
In addition, his unique justifications for this civil impeachment are merely personal attacks on the president for some of his actions, such as pulling us out of several of the ludicrous agreements entered into by the previous administration and attempting to deal with extreme trade imbalances with some of our trading partners. The rest of his justifications are essentially normal political activity, such as exaggeration and misstatement, and if these constituted impeachable offenses, all of Trump’s predecessors would have been in great jeopardy, particularly his immediate predecessor. Nothing to see here.
Paul Duffy
Rocky Mount
In context
I would like to respond to the letter writer from Hendersonville who believes that because Washington and Jefferson owned slaves, we should give Julian Carr a pass on his words in 1913 at the dedication of Silent Sam. The letter writer’s argument: we revere Washington or Jefferson despite their ownership; we should remember Carr only for his philanthropy. His actions are taken out of context. I could not disagree more.
In the 1700s, slavery was a fact of life in the South. In 1913, there was no slavery, only American citizens. To proudly announce that he “horse-whipped a negro wench until her skirts hung in shreds” because she had insulted a white woman is beyond the pale. The fact that he bragged about it years later showed his true character, one that thinking people today want nothing to do with.
David Johnston
Raleigh
Reducing recidivism
The article “Durham program offers help for newly released inmates,” (Dec. 28) was most informative. It focused on Durham’s “Welcome Home” program, which effectively supports many of the inmates returning home to Durham every month. On a smaller scale, but also providing notable reentry support to new releases are local church Faith Teams. They work with the Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham, which partners with Durham County’s Criminal Justice Resource Center. Currently there are 20 trained Faith Teams (4 to 6 members), that meet regularly with former prisoners to help with successful reentry. In NC, within two years after leaving prison, the released inmate recidivism arrest rate is 49 percent. For the last 10 years, it’s been 10 to 12 percent for former prisoners completing their one-year relationship with a Faith Team. This is a measurable win-win, for the individual and the community. Of course there’s room to do more and to do better, but good work is being done.
Theodore Triebel, Faith Team member, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Durham and Rougemont
Republican control
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has blamed Congress and the federal courts for what she described as a “humanitarian crisis” at the border with Mexico. Nielsen appears not to realize that for two years her Republican Party has held the presidency and controlled both houses of Congress. During that period, Congress has passed no bills aimed at immigration reform
Absent any action by Congress, President Trump has issued a series of executive orders that attempt to circumvent existing immigration laws and policies. Nearly all of these presidential executive orders have been ruled unconstitutional. Nielsen is correct in calling for congressional action. She is wrong when she blames Democrats and wrong when she blames the federal courts. Instead, she should place the blame where it belongs — on a Republican President and a Republican Congress.
Peter V. Andrews
Louisburg
