You can wall off the yearning for a better life

History was in the brickwork, so subtle you could walk over it without noticing, a groove a few inches across and about an inch deep on the Potsdammer Platz, stretching to the street, where it changed to embedded bricks until it seemingly dead-ended in a building.
The plaque was understated, “Berliner Mauer 1961-1989,” Berlin Wall 1961-1989.
Looking across Pottsdammer Street, I could see sections of the wall, concrete barriers little more than twelve feet tall that had stood marking the barrier between the freedom of West Berlin and the oppression of East Berlin, a barrier which, when I was a high-schooler, seemed permanent and near-impermeable, but which collapsed the year after I graduated.
Germans, the people, took down the wall, but left its mark on the landscape as a reminder. In one direction lay the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe and the Brandenburg Gate. In the other you could follow the path of the Wall (on the other side of that building) to the kitsch of Checkpoint Charlie, along the way seeing the surreal spectacle of cars parked half in West Berlin, half in East.
There’s been a lot of talk about walls lately, most, of course, surrounding President Trump’s much-longed-for barrier along the border with Mexico. I thought about that wall when I was in Berlin just as I’m thinking about that wall now, and about the futility of walls.
Often we hear of walls that “good fences make good neighbors,” a truism of sorts, one that Robert Frost mentions in his poem “Mending Wall,” a truism Frost wants to confront with his neighbor, telling us:
“Before I built a wall I’d ask to know
What I was walling in or walling out,
And to whom I was like to give offense.
Something there is that doesn’t love a wall,
That wants it down.”
In Berlin, the answer was simple: the Soviet-controlled government of the German Democratic Republic was walling in Germans who wanted to emigrate in search of liberty and opportunity, offending almost everyone. Along our southern border the answer is equally simple: we would be walling out immigrants from who want to come here in search of the same., and offending almost everyone.
Of course there are differences. The Berlin Wall effectively made East Berlin into a prison, something I don’t think is intended by a wall on the Mexican border. To those walled in, or out, the difference may seem purely academic.
But there’s also an important similarity, and it comes down to the reason we build walls. Or fences. We build them to demarcate our property, and to defend them from incursion.
Qin Shi Huang, the third-century B.C.E. Chinese emperor who directed the construction of the first Great Wall, ordered defenses against the growing might of the Xiongnu to the north, a prescient order considering that within a decade of his death the Xiongnu almost overthrew the first Han emperor, raising the question of how effective walls are against determined invaders.
The Roman emperor Hadrian, and his successor Antoninus Pius, had walls built across Britain, in England and Scotland, respectively, in the second century, marking the northern boundary of the Empire and protecting settlements from attack. This was an exercise in showing imperial power, and the threat from the Picts was hardly existential as was that from the Xiongnu.
Like the wall in Berlin, though, our wall is not built against an enemy; no one threatened to invade East Berlin just as no one is threatening to invade the United States. It would be built simply as a hindrance to people going where they want to go. Supporters can harumph about policy and illegal versus legal immigration as though they were somehow a fixed constant of the universe. But both are products of men that can be made and unmade, much as the rules that denied movement from one Berlin to the other were.
What cannot be made, or unmade, is the desire of people to go where their lives will be better, and this willingness to uproot and begin again somewhere new is everything we claim makes America great.
A wall athwart that ambition is a wall doomed to fail. Something there is that doesn’t love a wall, after all, that doesn’t want it there.
Michael G. Bazemore teaches history at Shaw University.
