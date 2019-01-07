1/8 Letters: Laura Riddick’s conviction should serve as a deterrent.

The tragic killing of a 22-year-old woman by a lion at the Conservators Center in Caswell County should serve as a wake-up call for lawmakers in North Carolina – one of only four states in the nation that still do not prohibit residents from owning dangerous wild animals.

The woman, an intern, was cleaning an enclosure at the privately run and unaccredited wild animal menagerie in late December when she was attacked by the lion. Law enforcement officers responding to the incident shot the lion in order to retrieve the young woman’s body.