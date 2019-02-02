2/2 Letters: We could provide health insurance for everyone without sacrificing quality.

Universal health care
In his OpEd of Jan. 29, Ray Nothstine of the Civitas Institute railed against the expansion of Medicaid (“Hold the line against Medicaid expansion”). His concern is that it would add to our $22 trillion national debt. He failed to mention that in nearly every other developed country that has universal national health care the overall cost is half what our current costs per person are in the U.S. My adult children have lived in Japan, England, Denmark and Germany, and my grandchildren were all born overseas. Each country provided far better health care than we have here, at a fraction of the cost. For everyone.
Nothstine also calls Medicaid an entitlement. What about public education, fire and police protection? And as to our annual $1 trillion national deficit, that is caused by Trump’s tax cut, with the brief stock market bump already gone. Why don’t we eliminate private health insurance costs, increase taxes half as much, and provide excellent health care for every American?
Robert D. Brown, Ph.D.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Cary
Culturally inappropriate
I read the letter about Duke and Chinese speakers (Duke’s Apology, Jan. 29) with keen interest. The letter distracted me all day. I came home from errands, dug the paper out of recycle and read it again.
I too am an “older adult,” and I celebrate the diversity that grows around us. Duke University takes pride in its global presence, and, with students from over 100 countries, has been purposeful in its endeavors to attract scholars worldwide. Regrettably, one faculty member made remarks that were culturally inappropriate and certainly did not represent the values of her employer. Her wrist was slapped. Hopefully, she learned and will grow from this troubling experience.
Surely, the letter writer recalls Bob Dylan’s 1960s hit. I suggest she listen to it again because “you better start swimmin’ or you’ll sink like a stone, for the times they are a-changin’.”
Kenneth A Branch
Raleigh
PC police
I cannot help feeling sorry for Duke Professor Megan Neely in the matter of her encouraging Duke’s Chinese students to speak English. Her two emails can hardly be characterized as anything more than sound advice to international students who might reasonably expect to be employed in the U.S. No reasonable reading of the emails suggests any effort to restrict the students from speaking in their native language if they so chose. She used the word “please.”
That Duke administrators chose to react to the Concerned Students’ petition and issue an apology is sad and frankly a blot on Duke’s reputation as an excellent educational institution. Discussing the matter with the students should have been sufficient, without raking Neely over the coals. The two unnamed faculty members who approached Neely about the students speaking Chinese apparently slip by here, content to let Neely take the fall alone. Political correctness has clearly gone way beyond any sensible limit these days. We appear to have lost our minds.
William Conner
Cary
Realistic fans
If the Durham-Orange light rail system goes forward, recent American history tells us three things: Construction costs (estimated at $1.8 billion) will be greater than planned, operating costs will be more than predicted, and ridership will fall well short of predictions. Taxpayers should read “Romance of the Rails” a recent book written by a realistic fan (as am I) of rail travel, before they support this well intentioned but wrongheaded project.
Barry Buehler
Hillsborough
Wealth gap
While there has been much in the press lately concerning the large and growing income gap, the wealth gap is even more dramatic. A particularly astonishing example is the total wealth of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, $138 billion dollars. Bezos could fund NC’s state budget for five years and have 18 billion remaining. The three richest Americans have net assets of half the US population. Twenty percent of families have zero net worth.
The income and wealth gaps are widening at an alarming rate and will only continue to expand under the current tax schemes. Where is the tipping point, when the US will no longer function as a viable, humane, democratic society? We need to address this growing problem through constructing a fairer wage scale and increasing taxes on excessive wealth and ultra-high incomes. If we do not we can expect increased poverty, anger and depression and the resultant consequences. A recent Axios poll showed 70 percent of Americans think the economic system is rigged for the wealthy and the government should do more to fix it. Lobby your legislators.
Maurice Brookhart
Carrboro
Comments