Alarm over late-term abortions is really about banning all abortions

Inflammatory rhetoric surrounding a woman’s ability to access safe and legal abortion has flooded the media cycle in recent weeks. Having served in senior leadership for Planned Parenthood for 20 years, I know these types of attacks are nothing new.
What is new and, frankly, frightening is the renewed sense of purpose among extreme anti-abortion politicians, including those in North Carolina, to drive their agenda to ban abortion straight to the United States Supreme Court.
President Trump fanned the flames of this harmful rhetoric in his State of the Union address, deliberately mischaracterizing abortion procedures that take place later in pregnancy.
To be clear, abortion later in pregnancy is rare and often the result of tragic circumstances when a woman and her doctor must be able to make the best and safest medical decision in an incredibly difficult situation.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
While politicians focus on tactics to distract the media and general public with graphic images and medically inaccurate language, their actions betray their true agenda — to ban safe and legal abortion under any circumstance.
Last week in West Virginia a bill was introduced to ban abortion as early as six weeks when many women haven’t yet realized they’re pregnant. In South Carolina, a bill aimed at defining fertilized eggs as “people” and amending the law such that doctors, patients, family members, and nursing staff present for an abortion procedure could be charged as criminals and face possible jail time.
For the better part of 10 years, North Carolina has led this race to the bottom when it comes to medically unnecessary restrictions on safe, legal abortion and attempting to shame a woman for making the deeply personal decision to end a pregnancy.
Already, in the first week of the 2019 legislative session, two anti-abortion bills have been introduced. While the public is distracted by the media’s frenzied and hyperbolic coverage of abortions later in pregnancy, North Carolina has now joined the ranks of other states to advance harmful bans on abortion in the earliest stages.
Emboldened by the Trump presidency and the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh, politicians who oppose abortion in all circumstances see the opportunity they’ve sought for decades — the chance to overturn Roe v. Wade and make abortion illegal nationwide.
Americans issued a mandate in the 2018 midterm elections: they want more access to health care, not less. The vast majority of people in this country and in North Carolina believe that women should make their own personal health care decisions, and they support the right to access abortion safely and legally, without interference from politicians.
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, more than 25 million women could lose the ability to access abortion in their state — that’s one third of all women of childbearing age in America. We are dangerously close to a world that looks much like the one before Roe was decided in 1973.
Over the next few weeks and months legislative leaders have an opportunity to make clear their priorities. On behalf of Planned Parenthood’s thousands of patients and supporters, I urge our lawmakers in Raleigh to stop relying on outlandish claims that ignore the complexity of abortion to push their own extreme political agendas.
We won’t back down from fighting to ensure our patients have access to health care, including safe, legal abortions – no matter what.
Jenny Black is president & CEO of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic in Raleigh.
Comments