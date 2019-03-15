Change NC family courts to better protect children

Our state legislators and Attorney General Josh Stein have done for excellent work on the proposed Safe Child Act. If passed, this law would significantly expand legal protections for victims of child sexual abuse. It would expand mandatory reporting, improve the ability of law enforcement to investigate child sexual abuse, and extend the time for prosecutors to bring misdemeanor charges. It would also expand the deadline for child victims to bring a civil action against the perpetrator of abuse.
Currently, the child has until the age of 21 to file a lawsuit. Influenced by current research on the long-term consequences of child sexual abuse, the Safe Child Act implicitly recognizes that adult survivors may need years to process the traumatic effects of the abuse before being able to seek justice through the courts. As a result, it extends the time for filing a civil action until the adult reaches 50.
While the legislature’s attention is focused on victims of child sexual abuse in our criminal and civil courts, now is the time to shine a light on a particularly vulnerable population of victims: children in family court who have been sexually abused by a parent — a parent who is now seeking custody or unsupervised contact with that child. Last year, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on the need to improve child safety in adjudications of child custody in state courts. The resolution is based on findings that allegations of child sexual abuse are regularly discounted in family courts, abusive parents are too often granted custody or unsupervised visitation, and fee-paid professionals appointed to family court regularly lack training in detecting child abuse and its traumatic effects.
Although allegations of child sexual abuse are made no more often in child custody litigation than in the general population, there is a widespread belief among family court professionals that allegations of child sexual abuse are either a symptom of the conflict between the parents or a calculated attempt on the part of one parent to gain an advantage in the custody dispute. (Statistically, maliciously fabricated allegations of child sexual abuse are extremely rare, and occur in less than 1 percent of cases.)
Over the past 20 years, as family courts across the country struggle with growing caseloads and decreasing resources, it has become increasingly common for judges to appoint paid professionals to evaluate or provide services to the parents and/or child involved in the custody dispute. Parenting coordinators, custody evaluators, psychologists, visitation supervisors and reunification therapists are now regularly appointed for that purpose. They are often called to present their recommendations to the court. Among these cases are the ones involving child sexual abuse (as well as physical and emotional abuse). In North Carolina, as in most states, there is no requirement that court-appointed professionals have any expertise in child sexual abuse, childhood trauma or the behaviors of victims and perpetrators.
It’s crucial that children’s safety is prioritized in family court, that allegations of child sexual abuse are properly assessed, and that the voices of sexually-abused children are not drowned out by self-serving claims of “parental alienation.” North Carolina must pass legislation requiring all appointed fee-paid professionals to have minimal standards of expertise and experience related to child sexual abuse. This small step is critical in order to protect children from further trauma and re-victimization.
Suzanne Chester is a family law attorney in Raleigh with 20 years experience in family court, including the past five years representing children in contested custody cases.
