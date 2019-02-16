2/17 Letters: Protests will continue at Confederate events

No silence on racism
When organizations like the Sons of Confederate Veterans or United Daughters of the Confederacy host a reception for legislators, do they genuinely expect sympathy when constituents rally in objection?
For generations, these organizations have engaged in historical revisionism with impunity.
Confederate groups have a right to gather, but that right does not protect them or elected officials from the presence of lawfully assembled protesters.
Silence in the face of racism or bigotry is not an option. To that end, anti-racists will protest their political events. We will object loudly when they co-opt public spaces. We will counter their propaganda with messages of truth and justice, echoing Civil Rights leaders before us.
We will rally, lobby, write and speak out to hold them accountable for perpetuating white supremacy. They can either get used to our presence, our voices, and our unapologetic proclamations of shame, or they can find other aspects of Southern heritage to celebrate, as most Americans with their ancestry have done.
Heather Redding, Hillborough
No emergency
While most agree that comprehensive immigration reform is needed, a wall and getting one, in the face of Congressional opposition, by declaring a national emergency is a bridge way too far.
I only wish the president were similarly obsessed with genuine national security threats. Climate change, the exploding national debt, and Russian interference in the workings of Western democracies are compelling examples of existential threats to our national security.
The president’s disinterest and his resulting inaction in addressing these threats is unconscionable.
If any declaration of a national emergency needs to be made, it is one related to the presidency of Donald Trump, and not to those men, women and children fleeing from violence and lack of economic opportunity who are merely seeking to pursue the American dream.
Jim Witeck, Apex
Silent Sam
Polling places
School closures
This is a much more logical solution to this occasional problem in Wake County than the recent calls to dismantle the Wake County school system because of different weather patterns in this large school district.
Climate bill
No offense to Florida — I grew up in Florida — but the warning in the Feb. 12 article “Heading south: Warming to change how US cities feel in 2080,” which said without sharp reductions in carbon emissions Raleigh could soon feel more like Tallahassee, has got me sweating.
This is not change occurring in distant lands in a distant future. These are drastic changes right here at home within my own lifetime.
Luckily, there are solutions out there that are technologically, economically and politically feasible. Take the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividends Act recently reintroduced in Congress. This bipartisan bill reduces U.S. carbon emissions by 40 percent within 12 years, while spurring economic growth and protecting American families, farmers and businesses from burdensome energy costs.
We must seize this opportunity now.. If we wait until “Florida Man” is in our back yard, it will be too late.
Lisa Falk, Cary
Cowardly decision
Shame on you for dropping Non Sequitur.
This decision is cowardly. The freedom to show disapproval of public officials should not require the use of approved expression. In fact, the popular idiom is often the best way to criticize in a manner both succinct and unequivocal.
I may not use that language, but I am one of many who share the sentiment expressed.
Walter Whittemore, Holly Springs
Move Mallard
The (appropriate) banishment on Non Sequitur from the funny pages bring something else to mind: I have wondered ever since I moved here in late 2011 why the comic strip Mallard Fillmore is on the comics page and not on the editorial page.
I read the “funnies” most every day and am always rankled to see Mallard Fillmore there. Is it time for this strip to be moved to the Opinion pages just like Doonesbury was many years ago?
Christine Van Vleek, Chapel Hill
