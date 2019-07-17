7/17 Letters: Why aren’t Republicans speaking up about Trump’s comments about elected officials?

Speak up

Our president rudely told “’Progressive’ Democratic Congresswomen” of color, obviously all U.S. citizens, that they should leave our country because he dislikes their political positions. If responsible Republicans, in and out of Congress, do not publicly repudiate his inconceivable statement, it can only be because they agree with him, or because they are cowards and afraid to stand up to him, or because they are too disengaged to even know or care. Which is it?

The public has a right to know why Republicans don’t speak up, especially our elected representatives. Regardless of the answers, this president’s series of relentless vicious assaults on our fundamental, time-honored, hard won principles of democratic representative government must end. With Independence Day fresh in our memories, I also think those who fought, suffered and died to found this country also deserve to have this question answered. This is not what they fought for.

Thomas A Clemmer

Raleigh

Berlin vacation?

It is interesting that Sens. Phil Berger and Harry Brown are ignoring North Carolina taxpayers by enjoying a summer vacation in Berlin. I can see where tariffs affect the state’s economy, and surely the gentlemen can give the other Senate Presidents Forum’s participants pointers on expanding nationalist trends, since many of the laws that have been passed in our General Assembly seem to further those trends. But I am confused as to how Berger and Brown can affect Brexit or Middle East relations from the state level. By coming home and sincerely seeking a compromise on the state budget, they could certainly affect their relations with North Carolina voters and taxpayers in a positive way.

Kathleen Kalinowski

Cary

Partisan gerrymandering

I was surprised at the relatively mild media reaction to the recent Supreme Court decision on partisan gerrymandering. As Justice Kagan put it, “For the first time ever, this Court refuses to remedy a constitutional violation because it thinks the task beyond judicial capabilities.” Roberts offers weak defenses of gerrymandering: “To hold that legislators cannot take their partisan interests into account when drawing district lines would essentially countermand the Framer’s decision to entrust districting to political entities.”

Roberts argues that, although it is illegal for legislators to discriminate against voters based on race, it is perfectly legal to do so based on party affiliation. Likewise, the majority waves aside the mountains of evidence that remedies are available and are in fact being offered by judges today. To make matters worse, the majority suggests that the best remedy may be for voters to take control of the redistricting process through elections. How ironic. To use his umpire analogy, Roberts has decided to allow the players to call balls and strikes; and our legislatures have devolved into noisy, angry schoolyard brawls.

Rick Wynne

Raleigh

Treating symptoms

Not enough attention is being paid to the connection between the immigration crisis on our southern border and the global existential crisis of climate change. Global warming is a major driver of the mass migration now seen in various parts of the world. One consequence is the devastation of crops on which so many people depend for their livelihood and their food supply. Violent conflicts will only get worse as people fight over diminishing resources. Increased cruelty won’t stop immigrants from violence and poverty fleeing to our border. Any realistic solution must deal with the conditions driving mass migration, not the least of which is global warming.

Lynn Mitchell Kohn

Durham

Texting and driving

If you text or use your phone when driving, you should get a ticket and a fine. Multiple offenses should raise the fine. It is obvious that you shouldn’t use your phone while driving. I can’t understand why our legislators can’t get together on a bill addressing this problem. Maybe it explains why we rank 7th in the nation for bad drivers.

Steve Bank

Cary

Real news

After returning from our biweekly visit to my 103-year-old mother in law in Winston Salem, I sat down to read my Sunday paper. I’ve read the paper since I was 15, over 50 years. I sometimes wonder why I read the printed page when the news comes over my phone, and everything is easy to access. When I read the articles about Justin LeBlanc (“‘Project Runway’ alum Justin LeBlanc takes his design from the runway to the museum,” July 12), Edith Bonsonto’s wedding dress, and Sheldon and Nina Sutton celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary, I know why I do. These things are the important “news” items in our lives.

Cindy Pittard

Smithfield