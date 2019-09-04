9/04 Letters: We the people will not be silenced or intimidated by the gun lobby

Restrict guns

Regarding “Is Roy Cooper vulnerable on his gun control agenda?” (Sept. 3 Opinion):

I wonder where Ray Nothstine gets his data when he says “the right to bear arms is an essential component of a free society and a continual reminder that the people are the masters and not merely the servants of government.”

Just because guns are mentioned in an amendment to the U.S. Constitution does not mean that a free society cannot exist without guns.

We the people declare what is a free society. If we the people decide we will no longer tolerate the current ill-founded, irrational and deadly American gun culture, then we the people will make new laws that forbid and restrict gun ownership.

We the people are not servants of government, and we the people will not be silenced or intimidated by the gun lobby.

Richard Hackel, Durham

Fake sympathy

Another mass murder in Texas, the president, the vice president and Sen. Mitch McConnell can do is say how their “hearts go out to the victims.”

They won’t support background checks. They won’t support an assault weapons ban. They won’t lift a finger to stop the slaughter. They clearly don’t give a damn about the American people they (supposedly) serve.

In the future, the president should spare us his fake sympathy and just keep on swinging that golf club.

Patricia M. Walker, Raleigh

Gillibrand’s mistake

Regarding “Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand ends once-promising presidential bid” (Sept. 2):

In a recent New Yorker article Jane Mayer looked at the accusations against Al Franken and those who made them. She came to very different conclusions about Franken, the actions he was accused of, and the actions taken against him.

Many of those who followed Kirsten Gillibrand’s hasty call for Franken’s resignation have subsequently regretted their support for his resignation.

Gillibrand adamantly asserts that what she did was correct and says she has no regrets.

She has cheapened feminism by her actions against an honorable man based on what may be false charges.

Stephen Dovenitz, Durham

Duke Energy excuses

Regarding “Does NC solar power worsen pollution? Duke Energy caught in debate” (Aug. 30):

If Duke Energy is allowed to run its gas-fired power plants to supplement solar even when the sun is shining, our energy supply from Duke will be increasingly gas-fired and lock customers into paying for gas-fired power plants for the next 30 years.

We need to eliminate fossil fuels, not find excuses to use more of it.

The technology is available now for North Carolina’s energy to come from free, clean, renewable sources: solar and wind. We are not stuck in a bind as Duke Energy wants us to believe.

Lonna Harkrader, Durham

Gerrymandering

Regarding gerrymandering, I have a challenge for the N.C. GOP: Please explain to us how the extreme gerrymandering you have put in place is consistent with the democratic principles that supposedly underlie our republic.

Examples: U.S. House — GOP gets 50 percent (vs. 48 percent) of the popular vote and 77 percent of the seats. State House — GOP loses the statewide popular vote 48 percent vs. 51 percent, but ends up with 54 percent of the seats.

We do not want to hear that it’s legal, that the Democrats have done it too or that it has always been done this way..

We want to hear how this sort of result is legitimate in a country that is based (supposedly) on the one person, one vote ideal.

Peter Aitken, Chapel Hill

Surplus to schools

I object to state Sen. Phil Berger’s plan to return the budget surplus to individual taxpayers.

I sent my taxes to the State to pay for necessary functions of government. I want my taxes to pay for school custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria workers who are greatly underpaid, school librarians and counselors who are desperately needed.

I intend to give my proposed tax refund to my local school system and hope others will join me.

Ellie Kinnaird, Chapel Hill

The writer is a Former Democratic state senator.

Safety near schools

Schools are open. We’re being told to watch out for students, but parents and students need to take responsibility as well.

On my way to work, depending on my route, I pass up to four schools and encounter many school buses.

I see kids walking or biking all over without looking where they’re going. I see adults taking kids by the hand and crossing in the middle of the block when there’s a marked crosswalk a few feet away.

The first day of school I saw a school bus run a red light.

You get the picture. It’s everyone’s job to keep everyone safe.

Dana Mochel, Carrboro