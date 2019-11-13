11/13 Letters: VA should be treating only vets with documented service-related issues

Health care, the VA

The article about Army veteran Russell Pelc’s struggles with medical treatment was sad, but it serves to illustrate why the U.S. needs a viable national health program.

Great Britain, for example, has universal health care. If British veterans need medical care they go to the National Health Service for help, just like any other British citizen.

The American people, veterans and non-veterans alike, would benefit from a similar universal health program.

I am a veteran myself. However, I refuse to burden the VA with my health care. I think the VA should go back into the business of treating veterans who come off active duty with documented service-connected medical problems and let the rest of us seek our health care somewhere else.

Floyd G. Whitney, Chapel Hill

Marsy’s Law

A year ago this month more than 2 million North Carolinians voted to approve Marsy’s Law. This vote gained support from both sides of the aisle to ultimately strengthen victims’ rights in our state constitution.

As we celebrate the first anniversary of this amendment being added to our constitution, it’s important to appreciate the balance this has brought to our justice system.

In addition to the amendment, the victims’ rights implementation bill passed by the N.C. General Assembly in August added enforceable rights and protections for victims in North Carolina.

The success of Marsy’s Law was a result of the willingness of lawmakers, advocates and criminal justice professionals to work together for something bigger than themselves. Although there’s been great success in the past year, the fight doesn’t end. We’ll continue to work to seek justice for those that so many in our state voted to protect last November.

Laura Nozedar, Raleigh

Erdogan’s visit

So the president is hosting Turkish President Erdogan at our White House again.

The last time Erdogan visited, in May 2017, he watched as his security personnel rushed past D.C. police to beat protesters who were exercising their First Amendment rights on the streets of our nation’s capitol.

This week’s visit comes after an October phone call between Presidents Trump and Erdogan which led to our allies, the Kurds, being stabbed in the back after fighting ISIS on our behalf.

Our president thanked them not only with betrayal, but with insults, behavior that may well reduce the probability of future cooperation from the Kurds and other current or potential allies.

What ill-considered policy will result from this meeting?

America first, indeed.

Charlie Gunn, Creedmoor

Burr and Tillis

Two things happened with N.C.’s two senators recently that should interest every voter:

Sen. Richard Burr said the whistleblower should not be identified to protect the integrity of the whistleblower program and for his/her own safety - a departure from the rhetoric of Trump supporters.

Sen. Thom Tillis again allowed himself to be bullied and embarrassed by Trump in the following exchange at a GOP fundraiser last week: “You didn’t like me at first, admit it,” Trump said to Tillis. “Admit it, you like me now.” Then he joked that Tillis calls all the time and wants money for North Carolina.

We need senators who won’t be bullied by our president and who are willing to protect our Constitution.

Unfortunately, Tillis is not one of them.

Stephen Berg, Chapel Hill

Carbon tax

Climate is the symphony through which the earth expresses herself.

The earth in its natural, balanced state is a self-healing, self-perpetuating organism highly adaptable to human use as long as that use is moderate.

Moderation requires a self-discipline at which human beings do not excel. More, better and bigger is the mantra of Homo sapiens about to wake up to a planet in peril, with nowhere to go.

The Citizens Climate Lobby, with its Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, presents an imaginative solution to a scientific challenge – the reduction of carbon emissions by 40 percent within 12 years.

This bipartisan strategy, currently capturing attention worldwide, may be mankind’s best hope to keep the music playing.

Margaret Toman, Garner

A veteran’s thanks

I am proud to be a USAF Veteran every day. However when K&W offers a piping hot meal to veterans on Veterans Day, I swell with appreciation.

It was my honor to serve our great country. Each year as I walk through the K&W line and each server says, “Thank you for your service,” I feel humble. Then, they give me an invoice that reads, “$0.00 due. Thank you for your service.”

Thanks to K&W and all restaurants that offer hot meals to veterans on Veterans Day. It means a lot.

Evelyn Dove Coleman, Raleigh