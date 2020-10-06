The NC legislature has gutted education programs and erased student achievement gains

NC Schools

In his Oct. 1 op-ed retired Judge Howard Manning posits that the problem in N.C. schools is not a lack of funding, but that educators aren’t doing a good enough job teaching our kids.

You wouldn’t know it from reading the piece, but in the 1990s and early 2000s, North Carolina’s investments in students paid off in increases in academic achievement. Over the last decade those investments have been gutted and their gains erased.

That’s why the WestEd report recommends restoring the teacher and administrator recruitment, training and mentoring programs that the N.C. General Assembly dismantled. It also recommends the state restore targeted funding for our most vulnerable students, funding that had already proven itself to be effective in raising achievement.

One can imagine why Manning might be dismissive of these new recommendations in the Leandro case. After all, he spent years sitting passively by as the legislature systematically dismantled the very programs that had a proven record of helping students.

Renee Sekel, Raleigh

Founder, Save Our Schools

Voter suppression

The Trump campaign is engaging in unprecedented efforts at voter suppression across the country.

In North Carolina, after a judge’s ruling last week approving a settlement between the State Board of Elections and voter’s groups, the Trump campaign sent letters to county election officials telling them to ignore the rule.

As Trump spokesperson Heather Ford stated: “The NC Republican Party advises you to not follow the procedures.”

Every effort is being made to prevent people from exercising their right to vote, including the deployment of Trump supporters to flood voting sites to intimidate voters.

Any such behavior should be reported immediately.

Dennis Hawley, Weaverville

Cal Cunningham

Cal Cunningham needs to resign his military commission and pull out of the Senate race.

There are people trying to condone his vile act by saying that others have done it. Sorry, but that does not fly in this situation. His position demands higher standards of conduct than a civilian’s.

Cunningham’s texts were enough to cause me to totally lose respect for him.

He does not show proper leadership qualities to return to active duty, nor to be a senator.

Bob Horwath, New Bern

Error in judgment

There’s no doubt that Cal Cunningham made an error of judgment and morals in sexting a California consultant. But it’s important to note that she is an adult and was a willing participant in the exchanges.

It’s not like Cunningham forced his attentions on a minor on someone who did not welcome them, a much more serious thing. This does not excuse his behavior but puts things in perspective.

If you want a perfect person as your senator, you’re going to have a long wait. Would Cunningham make a good senator, a better one than Sen. Thom Tillis? My answer is an unequivocal “yes.”

Peter Aitken, Chapel Hill

October surprises

First Thom Tillis, who often chose to forego a mask while attending gatherings with little or no social distancing, tests positive for COVID-19. Then, Cal Cunningham admits to sexting with a California woman.

Can’t our Senate candidates even make it to Nov. 3 without engaging in behavior that showcases their incredibly poor judgment?

With October surprises like these, not to mention President Trump’s positive coronavirus test, I and the 300,000 others who’ve already sent in our ballots in N.C. might want to reconsider voting early in future elections.

Forrest Johnson, Durham

Trump’s treatment

The president is back at the White House after a trip to the hospital. I wonder what his stay and treatment cost. I wonder what his copay was. I wonder if all of his subjects will now be afforded the same level of care. I wonder when we’ll have access to the “really great drugs & knowledge” “developed under the Trump Administration” and at what cost.

Karl S. Gaskins, Raleigh

Thanks, Robert Orr

Many thanks to Robert Orr for his destruction of J. Peder Zane’s assertions regarding anti-Trump Republicans. (Oct. 5 Opinion)

Like most Trump defenses, Zane’s recent op-ed is an example of the through-the-looking-glass, alternate-reality thinking that makes me throw up my hands in despair at ever getting through to Trump supporters. Zane’s defiance of logic and facts is best addressed by a refutation such as that from Orr, who has the credentials of his career to stand on and the patience to address in detail each of Zane’s misrepresentations.

Zane should examine Trump’s record and his own conscience more closely.

Trip Renn, Chapel Hill