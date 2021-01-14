If so many Republicans in Congress hang on to Trumpism, chances for healing are slim

Trumpism

It remains to be seen whether we are a nation of democratic law and order. If we are, Trump supporters who executed the Jan. 6 coup will end up in jail. They’d join the top honcho himself and abettors like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and Rudy Giuliani.

Most depressing about this debacle is that so many Republicans, in Congress and the electorate at large, hang on to Trumpism. Thus, the prospect of coming together as a nation, of reconciliation and healing, is slim.

To paraphrase an idea from Isabel Wilkerson’s book, “Caste,” it boils down to whether we want to be a nation of whiteness or democracy. For the sake of democracy, Trumpism must be overcome.

Bill Grothmann, Raleigh

Nancy Pelosi

Let me first say that I totally condemn the attack on the Capitol and hope all those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent. However, Nancy Pelosi’s public call to the Joint Chiefs to prevent President Trump from initiating any military action and not allow him access to the nuclear arsenal is beyond reckless. I’m sure our enemies are delighted to know this would be an optimum time for a strike. Let’s hope they fear us enough that they will be deterred. Maybe it is time for Pelosi to retire.

Lloyd Hedgepeth, Lillington

Speak the truth

As a veteran, I’m familiar with the core Army value of integrity, which requires that you do and say nothing that deceives others. By ignoring this value, Donald Trump has torn our country apart. We now need GOP leaders at every level to say publicly: The election was not stolen. Speaking this truth is the most patriotic thing they can do.

Beth Berman, Durham

Trump’s legacy

In these final days of Donald Trump’s presidency, many of his aides are struggling to secure his lasting legacy. May I suggest two points I believe are unique to him:

▪ Enhanced fact-checking: I can’t recall a similar level of fact-checking by the media for political claims made by either party as occurred in the 2020 presidential election.

▪ Voter turnout: While Trump’s popular vote from 2016 to 2020 increased from 62.9 million to 74.2 million (17.9%), turnout for the Democratic candidate increased from 65.8 million in 2016 to 81.2 million (23.4%).

I think Trump single-handedly enhanced voter turnout and fact checking. For our American democracy, these are steps in the correct direction.

Ken Kukorowski, Raleigh

Franklin Graham

Commendations on the Jan. 12 editorial admonishing Franklin Graham to “save us the hollow call for unity.” I urge you to continue to expose Graham’s hypocrisy in misleading the public, especially Christians and Evangelicals, in supporting Donald Trump and saying that God put him here to be president.

Birds of a feather like Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Josh Hawley and others flock together with characters like Trump to disgrace and dishonor our country’s law abiding patriotic men and women. Thankfully, God is forgiving.

William F. Young, Raleigh

Making amends

The Editorial Board took Franklin Graham to task for proposing unity without taking responsibility for his divisive acts. Perhaps it should have reminded him that the procedure is: confession of sins, asking forgiveness, performing penance or atonement, then forgiveness. Or simply saying, “I was wrong. I’m sorry. What can I do to help?”

Marjorie Hudson, Pittsboro

DPS decision

The decision by Durham Public Schools to go virtual for the rest of the year takes away hope from students for a return to normalcy. COVID-19 numbers are rising, but as a DPS parent and teacher it would have been good to offer a glimmer of hope and not make the decision until later in the semester.

What about special needs children and English language learners who are best served in a classroom? DPS could have done that.

Parents who wanted an in-person teacher could have done so with teachers who wanted the same. I teach at the Early College at NCCU, but it would not have been a problem to teach students from any DPS high school. There would’ve been transportation logistics to work out, but the important thing is that students’ needs are met.

Terry McCann, Durham