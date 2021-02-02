National party leaders must stop meddling in North Carolina’s US Senate primary

NC Senate race

With the 2022 U.S. Senate primaries ramping up, I ask the national political leadership to sit this one out. Ghosts from 2020 are not yet behind us, and I cannot help but think about the games that were played at our, and particularly Senate candidate Erica Smith’s, expense.

Smith, a Black woman who served three terms as a Democratic state senator, was more than qualified for the job. Still, she was brushed off as a long shot by political leaders on both sides.

National Democratic leadership courted Cal Cunningham long before we had a chance to decide for our state, while Republican leadership used Smith’s candidacy as a way to sow discord.

My hope for both upcoming primaries is that we, as a state, can decide who we’d like on the November ballot. I look forward to learning more about Jeff Jackson, listening to Smith in her own words, and seeing who else joins the race.

Until then, national Democratic and Republican party leaders can meddle elsewhere.

Kristin Ewan, Raleigh

Bravo, Sen. Tillis

Ten GOP senators have reached out to President Biden on matters of COVID-19 relief. Double bravo that Sen. Thom Tillis is among the coalition-of-the-wise now embarked on this refreshing, heartening initiative.

The gap between the $1.9-trillion Democratic initiative and the $600-billion GOP counter looms large, but closure in good faith is foreseeable and manageable. All North Carolinians should applaud and encourage the collective undertaking of hard bipartisan work that lies ahead.

Allen Craft, Raleigh

Cameron Village

I was so excited to read that Cameron Village will be renamed the Village District. I’m very appreciative to Sabrina Goode, Joe Holt, Cheryl Williams, Ruth Little, and many others from Friends of Oberlin Village who’ve done such a wonderful job of educating us on the history of the area and preserving and honoring its memory.

Kudos to shopping center owner, Regency Centers, for respecting Oberlin Village’s ancestors and donating $50,000 to the cemetery.

Kathy Huffstetler, Raleigh

Teaching history

Regarding “NC school board members clash over how to teach history,” (Jan. 28):

The Republican members of the State Board of Education need to realize that a great country is one that can admit its past mistakes and learn from them. A great country can then move on to solve future problems because it has a basic knowledge of the truth. The most obvious way to do this is to educate our children in a transparent and truthful way.

Kathleen Kalinowski, Cary

A bottle law

Regarding “Litter is a growing blight along N. C. Highways.” (Feb. 1 Opinion)

Not only does litter impact the highways, but it impacts our lakes, streams and parks. The other issue is that we are overwhelmed in a sea of plastic. There is increasing documentation that plastics breakdown into microplastics and are being found in wildlife, fish and humans, becoming a major health problem. One way to impact this is for state government to enact a bottle law that would charge deposits on food and beverage containers. There would be less litter if folks understood it was costing them money.

Al Painter, Bryson City

Take responsibility

Like many issues, litter is one that begs for individual responsibility and action, and perhaps a change in our behavior.

Unlike so many things these days, each of us can make a difference. Just don’t toss it! Put that wrapper in your pocket, take your fast-food bag, empty water bottle or other trash home. Or, dispose of it in a community dumpster or nearby trash can.

This is a solvable issue — each of us can and must help.

Linda Foreman, Durham

Watch your nose

The slang phrase XYZ, “examine your zipper,” has been used since the 1960’s as a subtle tip-off to let someone know his zipper is open. It might be useful to establish “XYM” as a message to those who wear a mask that doesn’t cover their nose — a far more dangerous problem.

Display of one’s nose in public should be treated as highly offensive. So, I propose a new custom: In addition to XYZ, think or say “XYM.”

Judith Barrett, Pittsboro