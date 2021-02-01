Republican push to reopen NC schools must include money to protect teachers and staff

NC GOP, teachers

Regarding “GOP readies bill forcing NC public schools to reopen for in-person instruction, (Jan. 29):

Republican leaders want to force N.C. public schools to reopen for in-person instruction because they want to “act immediately.” Will any bill they introduce include funds for teacher and staff PPE, or restrict capacity based on social distancing?

Teachers can apply PPE costs to their $250 educator tax deduction, but that’s on top of any other supplies and it’s still an out-of-pocket expense that makes providing PPE hard for staff and students.

If the GOP wants to force in-person instruction, then it needs to “act immediately” to include protection for school staff and students according to the science.

Jean-Paul Garnett, Apex

Vaccinate teachers

Some N.C. legislators want to open schools for in-person learning. There is a simple solution: Give educators their inoculations. Children do need to be back in school, but many teachers and aides are worried about getting COVID-19. I don’t blame them. In fact, I think they should have been one of the first groups (after health care providers and first responders) to get vaccinated. Please, get them inoculated.

Jane E. Brown, Raleigh

Reconciliation

Thank you for publishing William Chafe’s powerful call for a series of Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commissions to enable us to face up to the ways that racism has shaped American life. (Jan. 28 Opinion)

The proposed new K-12 social studies standards are an important step in wrestling with our history of racial injustice, giving N.C. students the opportunity, as Chafe says, “...name the problem, explore the way it infiltrates our lives, talk to each other about it, and — together — find a course of action that will move to eliminate it.”

The failure of our schools and broader culture to acknowledge and address this history enables the kind of appeals to white supremacy that inspired many of the groups engaged in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

We can build a better future if are all part of such a reckoning with white supremacy in our past and present.

Sondra Stein, Durham

Cameron Village

It’s not that I disagree with the Cameron Village name change, I think slavery was a dark time for this country which persists through the cracks of society today in the form of racism. I despise racism. But can we all agree that owning slaves was a part of our country’s history? So now, where do we stop?

Sir Walter Raleigh owned slaves and was involved in the slave trade. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and other historical figures owned slaves. Many cities, towns, and counties are named after them. Should we just change the names of all these places? Where does it end?

Does changing the Cameron Village name really affect anyone? I don’t know. Perhaps. But why not look forward and begin instilling brotherhood while embracing people of all color in this country, while trying erase racism. Now, that would benefit us all.

Ron Fazio, Cary

Village District?

I applaud the decision for the Cameron Village name change, because of its association to slavery and racial implications. But the new name really leaves a lot to be desired — Village District? It seems so much more meaningful and appropriate to rename it something like Oberlin Village. Why not make the name reflect the actual area of town? Please, surely we have more creativity than “Village District.”

Theresa Moore, Raleigh

Words matter

Regarding “NC Republicans are leaving party in larger numbers after riot,” (Feb. 1):

N.C. Republican Party Communications Director Tim Wigginton is one reason that Republicans are leaving the party. Instead of offering thoughtful, reasoned analysis of why party members are dissatisfied, he accuses Democrats of “waging war” on personal liberty, family values, and economic prosperity.

Words matter, as we saw Jan. 6 when a hoard attacked and broke into the Capitol with the intent to kill people who didn’t agree with them. Wigginton needs to tone down his rhetoric and thoughtfully consider why so many people are spurning the Republican Party.

Laurie McDowell, Raleigh