Enough with the Madison Cawthorn coverage. His antics don’t merit the attention.

Madison Cawthorn

Regarding “Cawthorn calls for vice president to remove Biden after Afghanistan attack,” (Aug. 28):

Madison Cawthorn has not earned the coverage the N&O gave him with the Saturday article about Cawthorn’s denigration of President Biden’s leadership in regard to Afghanistan. Cawthorn has been dishonest in his claim that his auto accident prevented his entering the U.S. Naval Academy, when his application was denied prior to his accident.

He was dishonest in claiming his friend abandoned him after the accident, when in fact his friend pulled him from the burning car, an account is supported by Cawthorn’s father. He has been dishonest about his prior sexual harassment of women. And, he was too busy spewing conspiracy falsehoods about the 2020 election to support his constituents during a time of recent flooding.

Sarah Carrier, Chapel Hill

Nursing shortage

I read the disturbing Aug. 29 article about the shortage of nurses — and hear it first-hand from my daughter who is a nurse at UNC hospital in Chapel Hill). I have an equitable solution: If you are eligible to be vaccinated and choose not to do so, you get sent home and are put on a waiting list for hospital care, while those who’ve been vaccinated, along with the children who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, are treated. When you willingly become part of the solution and no longer, willingly, are the problem, you can receive care.

Stacie Hagwood, Garner

I’ve lost respect

I have lost patience with those refusing the vaccine, as they are clogging our hospitals and overwhelming our nurses, paramedics and doctors. They are asking for prayers when they get sick, yet their prayers were answered beforehand in the form of a gift: the vaccine. I no longer respect their decision, and I am very angry, as they are helping this virus mutate and spread. They’re infringing on the freedoms of all of us.

Celia Kiffor, Apex

Mask mandates

Regarding “Small business owners like me don’t want to be the mask police,” (Aug. 25 Opinion):

I initially sympathized with Matt Wohlfarth’s distress as a restaurant owner having to enforce mask mandates. But sympathy becomes harder to sustain when one considers Wohlfarth’s rationale.

What he fails to acknowledge is that recalcitrant non-vaxxers are not just threatening their own well-being. Their very vulnerable capacity for harboring and spreading the virus to others is extending and exacerbating the pandemic, and they’re an unwitting but very real “laboratory” for evolution of the virus into even more dangerous strains.

So, we can only hope that he and like-minded business owners end up agreeing to do their part to help keep us all safe.

Dick Robinson, Chapel Hill

GOP legislators

Our N.C. GOP legislators sure know how to get things done. They cost North Carolina billions of dollars by telling people where they could go to the bathroom. They left hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians without healthcare by refusing to expand Medicaid. They even once tried to outlaw the use of relevant sea-level rise data. (Yes, really!) Now, they are trying to dictate that our schools teach revisionist history because some Republican legislators can’t handle the truth. It’s almost as if they care more about themselves, their donors and their base than they do about the people they were elected to serve.

Brent Miller, Cary

Biden’s decision

I just shake my head when I hear these people on TV say President Biden knew the Taliban would take over Afghanistan quickly.

I’m sure U.S. Intelligence gave him several scenarios about what could happen and a quick takeover was likely one. Was Biden supposed to do nothing and leave 15,000 Americans and 100,000 Afghan supporters under Taliban control?

We had only 2,500 military personnel in Afghanistan after Trump brought 7,500 personnel home. Surely, we would not have wanted Biden to send in 50,000 more troops to fight the Taliban for another 20 years!

So, when TV anchors have someone on their show saying Biden did the wrong thing, they should ask them what they would have done. They won’t have a constructive answer.

Nick Gervase, Holly Springs