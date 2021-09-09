Raleigh City Council should add a seat but stick with 2-year terms

Raleigh City Council members: Back, left to right, are Jonathan Melton, Corey Branch, Patrick Buffkin and David Knight. Front, left to right, are Nicole Stewart, David Cox, Stormie Forte and Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. City of Raleigh

Raleigh Council

Regarding “Should Raleigh pay its mayor and City Council members more? Add a council seat? (Sept. 7):

The salary increase seems excessive, but it’s difficult to evaluate without knowing how many hours a member typically spends on city business.

Adding a sixth district member is a good idea. Raleigh is a large, growing city. Reducing the number of communities with differing needs represented by a district member will enable the member to be more responsive. It’s good to retain at-large members who represent the interests of the whole city.

Four-year terms are not needed. The U.S. House and N.C. legislature have 2-year terms. Surely, the business before Council is not more complex.

Even-year elections is a particularly bad idea. Evaluation of council candidates will get lost in the highly-partisan campaigns for state and federal offices.

Gary Dudley, Raleigh

School spending

Legislative leaders maintain that they have increased spending since Republicans took over more than a decade ago. That is true. However, inflation has eaten up much of that increase.

In 2012, North Carolina was ranked 46th in per pupil spending and our ranking has not changed much since.

In 2020, only five states spent appreciably less per pupil than North Carolina. According to Educationdata.org, the national average spending per student is a bit over $12,600. We spend around $9,300. That’s about 25% less than the national average.

Are our children worth less than children everywhere else except Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arizona, Idaho and Utah?

True, funding by itself is not everything. But it is also true that North Carolina’s students cannot compete with those from other states where education is seen as a priority, not merely a drain on the state’s finances that prevents further tax cuts.

Ken Jones, Chapel Hill

Afghanistan

Many Americans, including the editorial board, believe that a government can collapse, a war can end, and insurgents can seize control, all in a manner that is neat, orderly and allows us to feel good about ourselves. Blaming Joe Biden for the last two weeks of the war is a lot easier than taking responsibility for all the lives that were lost during the previous 20 years, without much protest from the media or the public. The danger is that we may have learned very little about the world or ourselves from our experiences in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Reginald Hildebrand, Durham

Biden policy

I’d like to revisit some terminology Jennifer Rubin used in “Bring an end to anti-vaccine madness in US,” (Sept. 7 Opinion). She wants Joe Biden to “go after states,” “condition funds for education, Medicaid...on adopting mask and vaccine mandates,” “require airlines” to mandate proof of vaccination, and “turn up the heat on state and local officials.”

This sounds more like a witch hunt than an effective policy proposed for a democratic republic like the USA. Biden is president, not king, and I for one am not interested in him going after or turning up the heat on anyone. I’m vaccinated because I chose to be. If others choose not to be, I don’t have a problem with that.

Robert Rose, Apex

NC workers

With a minimum wage of $7.25 (unchanged since 2009), a tipped minimum wage of $2.13, and unemployment benefits stripped to a bare minimum by Republican lawmakers, the Oxfam report that ranked N.C. the worst state for wages and worker protection should not be a surprise.

It cites the lack of worker protections relative to wage theft, sexual harassment, paid sick leave, paid family leave, pregnant worker accommodations, etc. So while elected officials claim that North Carolina is good for business, clearly this is not the case when it comes to its workers.

Improving the quality of life for N.C. workers should hardly be viewed as a radical left agenda item. Rather it should be viewed as the right thing to do.

John Thomas Dowd, Raleigh

Private schools

Regarding the Sept. 6 article “NC sent millions to private schools with anti-LGBTQ+ policies,” N.C. taxpayers should object to all parts of this headline. Millions of taxpayer dollars should not be going to private schools, period.

Elizabeth Fox, Cary