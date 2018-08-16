Yes, we make bad health choices. But other forces push us that way.

Critics of the textbook “21st Century Wellness,” by Brigham Young University professors Ron Hager and Barbara Lockhart and widely used in physical education classes at UNC-Chapel Hill, objected to the book’s apparent characterization of cancer as a “disease of choice.”
In a new edition of the book, the authors will clarify that they are not blaming individual disease sufferers. That’s an appropriate revision. On the other hand, some critics, as Hager said in defending the book, misread the original argument.
Hager and Lockhart did not mean to say that people choose to get cancer, but that they choose unhealthy behaviors—smoking, for example—that greatly increase the risk of cancer and other diseases. The goal of the book, Hager has said, is to promote healthier choices.
We should of course be wary of arguments that blame people for getting sick. Such arguments often obscure health-threatening conditions that are beyond the control of disease sufferers. Blaming victims can also be a way to avoid taking collective responsibility for changing these conditions.
Yet there is no denying that individual choices matter. Under the same conditions, people can do more or less—exercise, eat right, seek care when needed—to protect their health. If this were not true, there would be little point in teaching about health and wellness at all.
But what is missing on both sides of the dispute over “21st Century Wellness” is recognition of whose choices and behaviors matter the most. Focusing solely on disease sufferers lets the powerful off the hook. Smoking provides the clearest example.
Almost no one starts smoking after adolescence. Most rational adults agree that it’s a foolish choice, given the health damage smoking causes and the difficulty of overcoming nicotine addiction. But it’s a choice enabled and abetted by many of those same adults.
Every day in the U.S., 3,200 teenagers try their first cigarette. This would not be possible if farmers did not choose to grow tobacco, if people did not choose to work for the corporations that sell tobacco products, and if people did not choose to work for the advertising firms that market those products.
Every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tobacco use causes about 480,000 premature deaths. This would not happen if retailers did not choose to sell cigarettes, if publishers did not choose to carry ads for tobacco products, and if film makers did not choose to glamorize smoking in movies.
About 154,000 people will die of lung cancer in the U.S. in 2018, with most cases caused by smoking. There would be fewer such deaths if lawmakers did not choose to cut funding for tobacco control programs, if those same lawmakers did not choose to avoid raising taxes on cigarettes, and if university administrators did not choose to resist making campuses entirely smoke free.
So, yes, tobacco-related diseases can fairly be described as diseases of choice. What’s not fair is saying that the only choices that matter are those made by tobacco users. Everyone who chooses to support the tobacco industry, directly or indirectly, is culpable, to greater or lesser degrees.
Although smoking is the paradigm case, the same point applies to many other diseases. Sure, people should choose to exercise and eat healthy foods—and thus avoid diseases associated with obesity and inactivity. But these choices can be made harder by the choices of food processing corporations, grocers, fast-food retailers, and employers.
If people make short-sighted choices that harm their health, the cause may be less a lack of willpower than a lack of power more generally.
But some people do make choices, knowingly, that will have the predictable effect of causing disease. Challenging these choices—often made by the powerful, for the sake of convenience or profit—is more important for promoting wellness than just telling young people to wise up and take better care of themselves.
