North Carolina is targeting students with its contact-tracing app

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services, answers a question during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services, answers a question during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: October 9, 2020

At first, the state of North Carolina did not pursue creating a COVID-19 contact-tracing app. There were much more urgent needs in the early months of the pandemic, namely creating a network of contact tracers throughout the state.

But after that network was built, the state finally had a chance to consider Apple and Google’s pledge to make contact-tracing technology free for states during the pandemic. In six weeks, the state, copying much of what Virginia had done in August, got that contact-tracing app off the ground.

In its first two weeks up and running, SlowCOVIDNC now has 100,000 downloads from the App Store and Google Play Store.

I spoke to DHHS’ head of technology, Sam Gibbs, to hear how the state got to that number and how it wants to use the app.

You might be surprised to learn that the goal isn’t necessarily to get the app in the hands of a majority of North Carolinians — something that would likely be impossible anyway.

Rather, Gibbs said, it’s all about targeting very specific, at-risk populations.

[Read more about who the state is targeting and why.]

RAL_081820_UNCendclasses_JMW_03.JPG
Walker Kessler, a UNC freshman and 2020 five-star basketball player, walks past an image of Roy Williams wearing a mask on the front of the Maurice J. Koury Natatorium in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Photo by Julia Wall Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com
(College dorms and fraternity houses have been frequent sites of COVID-19 clusters.)

Tech news from the Triangle

BCVP looking for $50M

Bull City Venture Partners, one of the Triangle’s most prominent venture capital groups, is looking to raise $50 million.

But the group is being very quiet about it. Jason Caplain, one of the founders of the fund, said he can’t talk about it.

It’s a sign that the group has had success investing in companies, primarily in the Triangle, D.C. area and Atlanta, and that capital is still going to startups despite the pandemic. I wrote about BCVP recently, when they joined in a $49M investment round into Durham-based ServiceTrade.

Duke doctor gets global leadership role on mental health

The pandemic has unsettled many across the world. Routines have been disrupted. Isolation has ticked up. And with that so have levels of depression, anxiety, substance use and suicide.

In response, Dr. Murali Doraiswamy, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Duke University School of Medicine, is getting a large platform to address those issues.

The Duke professor has been appointed co-chair of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Mental Health. The World Economic Forum might be most famous for its annual gathering of world leaders in Davos, Switzerland. Doraiswamy’s council will come together to consider how companies and governments can tackle this mental health crisis. [Read more here]

Let me know what you’re seeing. Email me at zeanes@newsobserver.com. Tweet me @zeanes. Call me at 919-829-4516.

Zachery Eanes is the Innovate Raleigh reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He covers technology, startups and main street businesses, biotechnology, and education issues related to those areas.

This newsletter was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate

