Bandwidth goes worldwide, with $500M acquisition

N.C. State University's Centennial Campus is home to many technology companies, including Bandwidth.

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: October 16, 2020

If you thought Bandwidth was having a big year, when it announced this Spring it would build a new state-of-the-art headquarters in Raleigh and add more than 1,100 jobs there, then you weren’t thinking big enough.

Now, the company, which makes communications software that enables voice conferencing, is going worldwide, at an aggressive speed.

The company made its largest-ever acqusition this week, buying Brussels-based Voxbone for $527 million.

Voxbone has similar operation to Bandwidth, and they also have some of the same customers, like Zoom.

Prior to the acquisition, Bandwidth had just begun building out infrastructure to expand into other countries, but its primary markets were still the U.S. and Canada. This will speed up its timeline and give it access to 60 countries across the globe.

“Today’s announcement accelerates our international strategy by several years,” Bandwidth CEO David Morken said in a statement.

Bandwidth’s customers include Google, Microsoft and Zoom, who use its cloud-based voice and messaging technologies in a variety of products. The company posted revenue of $232.6 million in 2019, and is on pace to earn revenues near $290 million this year, according to its most recent financial filings.

Chase Carson, 15, plays Fortnite on a Playstation 4 gaming console at a friend’s home in Raleigh Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

On Tuesday I talked to N.C. Commerce Secretary Tony Copeland on the heels of UPS announcing it would add 600 jobs in North Carolina, in exchange for more than $10 million in incentives.

After seeing a slow down in job expansion announcements during the summer, Copeland said things are picking up on the recruitment front. He promised a busy end to the year.

“Stay tuned,” he said. “I’ve got a pipeline.”

