Raleigh News & Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Innovation and Technology Newsletter

The Triangle’s most important biotech investor has reloaded

The Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
The Durham Bulls Athletic Park. HARRY LYNCH hlynch@newsobserver.com

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: Oct. 23, 2020

Enjoying the newsletter? Subscribe to it here, and share with your friends and colleagues.

Hatteras Venture Partners, one of the Triangle’s most important biotechnology investors, has raised more than $137 million for its newest fund, creating a significant amount of capital that could be used in the region’s fast-growing science sector.

Despite the pandemic, Hatteras is having a banner year, and its newest fund will be its largest yet.

Earlier this month, Shattuck Labs, a Research Triangle Park-based company developing treatments for cancer, raised $200 million through an initial public offering on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

That IPO came just three months after Hatteras was part of a $118 million investment round into the company. That’s a record turnaround for an investment by Hatteras, though its shares in Shattuck will be locked up for several months, said Douglas Reed, a general partner at Hatteras.

Three of Hatteras’ portfolio companies have had an IPO this year. And two more could be on the horizon, according to Reed.

Hatteras’ success is good for the Triangle. Even though the venture capital firm invests in companies all over the U.S., the majority come from the Triangle. Many times they are new spinouts from UNC or Duke, providing much needed capital for their experimental ideas to be commercialized.

“The more successful we are the more capital we can raise to do this in a bigger way,” Reed said. “And then we can invest in more of these companies, which is critical for the region.”

[Read more here]

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
UNC - Health Greeter Kiosks 2.jpg
New Health Greeter Kiosks created by the Reese Innovation Lab at UNC-Chapel Hill. The kiosks were created in partnerships with Lenovo. Courtesy of Lenovo

(UNC and Lenovo have partnered to place new AI-enabled kiosks at football games.)

Tech news from the Triangle

What I’m reading

Other Triangle business

Let me know what you’re seeing. Email me at zeanes@newsobserver.com. Tweet me @zeanes. Call me at 919-829-4516.

Zachery Eanes is the Innovate Raleigh reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He covers technology, startups and main street businesses, biotechnology, and education issues related to those areas.

This newsletter was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use