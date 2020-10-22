The Triangle’s most important biotech investor has reloaded

The Durham Bulls Athletic Park. hlynch@newsobserver.com

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: Oct. 23, 2020

Hatteras Venture Partners, one of the Triangle’s most important biotechnology investors, has raised more than $137 million for its newest fund, creating a significant amount of capital that could be used in the region’s fast-growing science sector.

Despite the pandemic, Hatteras is having a banner year, and its newest fund will be its largest yet.

Earlier this month, Shattuck Labs, a Research Triangle Park-based company developing treatments for cancer, raised $200 million through an initial public offering on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

That IPO came just three months after Hatteras was part of a $118 million investment round into the company. That’s a record turnaround for an investment by Hatteras, though its shares in Shattuck will be locked up for several months, said Douglas Reed, a general partner at Hatteras.

Three of Hatteras’ portfolio companies have had an IPO this year. And two more could be on the horizon, according to Reed.

Hatteras’ success is good for the Triangle. Even though the venture capital firm invests in companies all over the U.S., the majority come from the Triangle. Many times they are new spinouts from UNC or Duke, providing much needed capital for their experimental ideas to be commercialized.

“The more successful we are the more capital we can raise to do this in a bigger way,” Reed said. “And then we can invest in more of these companies, which is critical for the region.”

New Health Greeter Kiosks created by the Reese Innovation Lab at UNC-Chapel Hill. The kiosks were created in partnerships with Lenovo. Courtesy of Lenovo

(UNC and Lenovo have partnered to place new AI-enabled kiosks at football games.)

Tech news from the Triangle

Fortune 500 IT firm Cognizant buys Durham-based IoT startup Bright Wolf; plans to open innovation center in the Triangle. [N&O]

How UNC and Lenovo are using AI to encourage people to follow COVID-19 guidelines at football games. [N&O]

UNC is mapping the genetics of eating disorders to develop better treatments. [N&O]

Cree sells off its LED business for up to $300M to focus solely on semiconductors.[N&O]

New biotech firm Oerth Bio grabbing space in downtown Durham. [TBJ]

Emergo Therapeutics raises $3.5M for its experimental flu treatment. [NC Biotech]

What I’m reading

Why don’t runners’ knees fail more often? A new study shows the mysteriousness of cartilage. [Outside]

Giant gaps in paid sick leave protections have left millions of workers to choose whether to potentially expose themselves to COVID-19 or miss a paycheck. [N&O]

Bitcoin and Ethereum are now using up the same amount of electricity as the whole of Austria. [The Correspondent]

Oxford developed a COVID-19 vaccine, then scholars clashed over money. [WSJ]

Quibi, which raised more than $2B, closes down six months after launch. [The Verge]

Uber founder Travis Kalanick turns real estate mogul with new ghost kitchen startup. [WSJ]

Forget antitrust laws. To limit tech, some say a new regulator is needed. [NYT]

Other Triangle business

Jud Ammons, one of the Triangle’s most influential housing developers for decades, died on Sunday. He was 85. [N&O]

Downtown South developers want Raleigh’s help to pay for stadium, affordable housing. [N&O]

Raleigh area home prices rose nearly twice as much as wages, study says. [N&O]

