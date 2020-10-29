A 40-year payoff for UNC researcher Jude Samulski

Jude Samulski, current Director of the University of North Carolina Gene Therapy Center, discusses genetic viruses with his students in 2014. Samulski was among the first to successfully clone and sequence the adeno-associated virus (AAV) while a graduate student at the University of Florida’s College of Medicine. University of Florida

For 40 years, UNC researcher Jude Samulski has been a pioneer in gene therapy.

He’s seen the peaks and valleys of the experimental treatment, which uses genes to treat diseases in multiple ways, like replacing a mutated gene that causes a disease with a healthy one, knocking out mutated genes or adding a new gene to counteract a disease.

Right now he’s at a peak after selling his UNC spin out company AskBio to Bayer for a potential $4 billion sum.

I sat down with Samulski to talk with him about his journey, the sale of AskBio and how the Triangle can eclipse Boston and San Francisco as the mecca of gene therapy innovation.

Tech news from the Triangle

Biotech firm BioAgilytix to add 878 jobs in Durham after landing $18.9M incentives. [N&O]

Tech job openings in NC still trail 2019 levels. But some skills are in high demand. [N&O]

Raleigh-based e-commerce startup raises $5.3M from investors, plans hiring spree. [N&O]

PFAS chemicals can be found in the drinking water of more than 1M North Carolinians. [N&O]

Raleigh edge-computing startup EDJX raises $6.4M as it launches beta testing some products. [N&O]

Cree reports a big loss but CEO remains optimistic about ‘transformational journey.’ [WRAL]

Raleigh’s Finmark raises $5M from IDEA Partners. [TBJ]

(Prominent Raleigh activist Zainab Baloch recently quit her job at a fintech company to launch her own app.)

NC sees huge surge in business formation

While North Carolina has lost thousands of businesses because of the coronavirus pandemic, something interesting is happening.

There’s a huge corresponding surge in high-propensity business applications in the state, a metric that the Census Bureau tracks. The Census says these applications are the most likely to be firms that end up employing people.

Both North Carolina, and the country as a whole, broke records in the third quarter for high-propensity business applications.

I talked to some entrepreneurial experts and several people who have recently started companies to understand what is happening.

What I’m reading

Boeing’s shrinking workforce. [Seattle Times]

Apple working on search alternative to Google as government brings forth antitrust case. [FT]

Related: Apple, Google and the deal that controls the internet. [NYT]

Facebook endorses Section 230 changes. [Roll Call]

Matt Perault at Duke University looks at potential paths to reforming Section 230. [Slate]

Other Triangle business

Some prominent Durham restaurants successfully sued their insurance companies over COVID-19 damages. This case is being watched across the industry. [N&O]

Amazon opens a brick-and-mortar store in Raleigh, and they know what people are buying. [N&O]

Named one of the best new restaurants in America, this Durham dumpling shop is expanding. [N&O]

Highwoods pitches 40-story zoning for downtown Raleigh land. [TBJ]

