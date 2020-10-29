Raleigh News & Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Innovation and Technology Newsletter

A 40-year payoff for UNC researcher Jude Samulski

Jude Samulski, current Director of the University of North Carolina Gene Therapy Center, discusses genetic viruses with his students in 2014. Samulski was among the first to successfully clone and sequence the adeno-associated virus (AAV) while a graduate student at the University of Florida’s College of Medicine.
Jude Samulski, current Director of the University of North Carolina Gene Therapy Center, discusses genetic viruses with his students in 2014. Samulski was among the first to successfully clone and sequence the adeno-associated virus (AAV) while a graduate student at the University of Florida’s College of Medicine. Tricia Coyne University of Florida

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: October 30, 2020

Enjoying the newsletter? Subscribe to it here, and share with your friends and colleagues.

For 40 years, UNC researcher Jude Samulski has been a pioneer in gene therapy.

He’s seen the peaks and valleys of the experimental treatment, which uses genes to treat diseases in multiple ways, like replacing a mutated gene that causes a disease with a healthy one, knocking out mutated genes or adding a new gene to counteract a disease.

Right now he’s at a peak after selling his UNC spin out company AskBio to Bayer for a potential $4 billion sum.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

I sat down with Samulski to talk with him about his journey, the sale of AskBio and how the Triangle can eclipse Boston and San Francisco as the mecca of gene therapy innovation.

[Read more here]

Tech news from the Triangle

Zainaib
Zainab Baloch
All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

(Prominent Raleigh activist Zainab Baloch recently quit her job at a fintech company to launch her own app.)

NC sees huge surge in business formation

While North Carolina has lost thousands of businesses because of the coronavirus pandemic, something interesting is happening.

There’s a huge corresponding surge in high-propensity business applications in the state, a metric that the Census Bureau tracks. The Census says these applications are the most likely to be firms that end up employing people.

Both North Carolina, and the country as a whole, broke records in the third quarter for high-propensity business applications.

I talked to some entrepreneurial experts and several people who have recently started companies to understand what is happening.

[Read more here]

What I’m reading

Other Triangle business

Let me know what you’re seeing. Email me at zeanes@newsobserver.com. Tweet me @zeanes. Call me at 919-829-4516.

Zachery Eanes is the Innovate Raleigh reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He covers technology, startups and main street businesses, biotechnology, and education issues related to those areas.

This newsletter was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use