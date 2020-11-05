Raleigh News & Observer Logo
UNC, Duke research provides optimistic news on COVID-19

November 6, 2020

Research that has come out of UNC-Chapel Hill labs in recent weeks provides some reason to be optimistic about COVID-19 heading into 2021.

The new research shows that while the virus that causes COVID-19 has mutated to become more contagious, it hasn’t changed in a way that has made it resistant to vaccines.

That’s important because potential vaccines and diagnostic tests used samples of the virus acquired in March.

Additional research at Duke University also indicates that the virus will not affect vaccines, and that its mutations might make it more susceptible to neutralizing antibodies.

Dirk Dittmer, of UNC-Chapel Hill, said COVID-19 is not at all like the flu, which requires a new vaccine every year because of how much it changes. This means it could be much easier, and cheaper, to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine to the general population.

Dittmer said the studies provide optimism about 2021. But he warned that the next few months stand to be some of the worst we have seen in the pandemic.

Tech news from the Triangle

NC Elections will remain undecided for days to come

North Carolina is one of several battleground states where provisional and absentee ballots are still being counted, preventing either Democrat Joe Biden or Republican President Donald Trump from claiming the 270 electoral votes needed to win. The process, spelled out in state law, means it’s likely that the winner of North Carolina’s 15 electoral votes for president won’t be known until Nov. 12 or 13.

[read more here]

