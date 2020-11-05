UNC, Duke research provides optimistic news on COVID-19

UNC Hospital News & Observer file photo

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: November 6, 2020

Research that has come out of UNC-Chapel Hill labs in recent weeks provides some reason to be optimistic about COVID-19 heading into 2021.

The new research shows that while the virus that causes COVID-19 has mutated to become more contagious, it hasn’t changed in a way that has made it resistant to vaccines.

That’s important because potential vaccines and diagnostic tests used samples of the virus acquired in March.

Additional research at Duke University also indicates that the virus will not affect vaccines, and that its mutations might make it more susceptible to neutralizing antibodies.

Dirk Dittmer, of UNC-Chapel Hill, said COVID-19 is not at all like the flu, which requires a new vaccine every year because of how much it changes. This means it could be much easier, and cheaper, to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine to the general population.

Dittmer said the studies provide optimism about 2021. But he warned that the next few months stand to be some of the worst we have seen in the pandemic.

UNC-Chapel Hill researcher Dirk Dittmer. UNC-Chapel Hill

Tech news from the Triangle

An electronics manufacturer that makes components critical for 5G technology has picked Durham for 150 new jobs. [N&O]

Despite the pandemic, North Carolinians are starting new businesses at a record pace. [N&O]

Durham-based 410 Medical gets FDA approval for its LifeFlow device. [NC Biotech]

Drug giant Merck is paying $2.75 billion in cash for a biotech startup, VelosBio, which had landed two investments from Triangle investor Pappas Capital. [WRAL]

Electric vehicles are key for Cree’s future, CEO says. [TBJ]

UNC to offer students free COVID-19 testing as they leave Chapel Hill for winter break. [N&O]

NC Elections will remain undecided for days to come

North Carolina is one of several battleground states where provisional and absentee ballots are still being counted, preventing either Democrat Joe Biden or Republican President Donald Trump from claiming the 270 electoral votes needed to win. The process, spelled out in state law, means it’s likely that the winner of North Carolina’s 15 electoral votes for president won’t be known until Nov. 12 or 13.

What I’m reading

California proposition gives big win to tech companies that use contract work, i.e. Uber and Lyft. [NYT]

Beijing just yanked Ant Group’s IPO to show Jack Ma who’s really in charge. [CNN]

The stock market loves the idea of McConnell blocking Biden’s plans. [NYMag]

Delivery startup goPuff acquires BevMo for $350M. [Techcrunch]

Social media platforms play defense as misinformation spreads following the election. [NYT]

Mobile-phone chip-making giant Qualcomm expects a surge in smartphones sales next year as consumers flock to 5G-capable devices such as new iPhone 12. [WSJ]

Other Triangle business

Please don’t hug Santa. Malls and stores plan strict new COVID-19 holiday rules. [N&O]

North Carolina returns to first place nationally for top business climate in 2020. [N&O]

Following strike, Freddy’s workers to be paid sick leave if they contract COVID-19. [N&O]

