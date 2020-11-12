Centennial Campus wants to be ready for its next big opportunity

N.C. State University’s Centennial Campus is home to many technology companies, including Bandwidth. N.C. State

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: November 13, 2020

N.C. State University wants Centennial Campus to go bigger and taller.

The university is filing an ambitious rezoning request that could potentially transform the quasi-suburban office park into an urban center with up to 28-story towers. The request would seek changes to nearly 98% of the 1,000-acre campus, and increase the potential density of the campus from 11.8 million square feet to 13.8 million square feet.

Centennial was given to the university in the 1980s as a place to meld research, teaching and economic development. Since then it has become one of the Triangle’s most important economic engines.

It’s been a launching pad for some of the region’s largest home-grown tech companies, like Red Hat before its explosive growth caused it to need an entire tower in downtown, and Bandwidth, a communications technology company, that is similarly about to build its own headquarters after outgrowing its offices on the campus.

And when prospective tech companies and entrepreneurs visit Raleigh, they often tour the campus, where private corporations mix with students and researchers.

The rezoning would keep it competitive with other campuses across the country, said Alicia Knight, N.C. State’s associate vice chancellor for real estate and development.

“There have been opportunities that have presented themselves over the years where NC State was in position to do great things on Centennial,” she said. “We want that to continue.”

On ABC’s “Shark Tank,” Raleigh entrepreneur Jon Hayes pitches RewardStock, an automated travel service that will use your credit card reward points to help you plan your next vacation at a fraction of the cost. Mitch Haaseth ABC

(Jonathan Hayes took his Raleigh startup on “Shark Tank.” Now he’s selling it to a financial data giant.)

Tech news from the Triangle

Triangle travel rewards startup that was featured on ‘Shark Tank’ bought by Experian. [N&O]

Judge dismisses Apple’s claim that Epic Games committed theft in Fornite feud. [N&O]

Judge rules against SAS’ claim that a British startup illegally cloned its software. [N&O]

Can a Garmin watch help with COVID-19 detection? RTI is studying sailors to find out. [N&O]

E-cigarettes can significantly alter a body’s response to viruses, UNC study finds. [N&O]

Cisco reports spending $900M on early retirements, severance, termination benefits. [WRAL]

Some Triangle companies are opting for long-term work from home. [TBJ]

RDU Airport embraces free data help from SAS to better forecast travel in times of COVID. [WRAL]

What I’m reading

New PlayStation and Xbox arrive during a pandemic gold rush. [NYT]

The Commerce Department said Thursday it wouldn’t enforce its order that would have effectively forced the Chinese-owned TikTok video-sharing app to shut down. [WSJ]

Health experts want to prioritize people of color for a Covid-19 vaccine. But how should it be done? [STAT]

During a year of tumult, space has been a rare bright spot. SpaceX and NASA hope to keep it that way. [WaPo]

How Discord (somewhat accidentally) invented the future of the internet. [Protocol]

Other Triangle business

North Carolina sets new records for daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. [N&O]

UNC asks its athletics boosters to help offset $30M in lost ticket sales and TV money. [N&O]

NC restaurants won suit over COVID-19 losses. But their insurance company is appealing. [N&O]

Army doctors, nurses come to Chapel Hill to get experience treating trauma patients. [N&O]

Holiday hiring is down nationally, but opportunities remain strong in the Triangle. [N&O]

NC rolls out rent relief for restaurants as they brace for a long, difficult winter. [N&O]

