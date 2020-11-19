The Triangle wants a piece of the future of autonomous vehicles

Sense Photonics’ lidar helps automated vehicles process their surroundings. Sense Photonics

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: November 20, 2020

Enjoying the newsletter? Subscribe to it here, and share with your friends and colleagues.

Sense Photonics, a 4-year-old Durham startup that develops technology for autonomous vehicles, is on a roll.

Since April — and despite a pandemic — the company has hired a former Google executive as its CEO; grown its headcount from around 15 to 70 employees; and raised its funding total from investors to more than $32 million.

I talked with the company’s CEO, Shauna McIntyre, as well as one of its local investors, about the future of autonomous vehicles, what makes it different from other lidar startups, and the company’s growth here in Durham.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

[Read more here]

Community support funds the Innovate Raleigh fellowship. Philanthropy can fund more local journalism. Want to help?

Ralph Baric, professor at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health. UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health

(Ralph Baric, left, in his lab on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus.)

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Tech news from the Triangle

UNC’s Ralph Baric is one of the preeminent coronavirus researchers in the world. The N&O talked to him about the good and bad news about COVID-19 mutations, vaccines and treatments. [N&O]

After landing federal loan, vaccine injector maker ApiJect will add 650 jobs in Durham in response to COVID-19 pandemic. [N&O]

Morrisville biotech company Syneos Health raises $600M in debt. [WRAL]

Epic Games adds real-time facial animation technology with acquisition. [TBJ]

More Epic lawsuits -- this time down under. [Sydney Morning Herald]

Newsletter extra

IBM’s Tim Humphrey was named “Tech Exec of the Year” by the NC Tech Association. Here’s an interview we did with him this summer about being one of the few Black tech executives in the Triangle. [N&O]

Eight NC companies made Deloitte’s 2020 Tech “Fast 500.” They were: HZO (Based in Morrisville, No. 53 on the list); Sift Media (Durham, 61); Pendo (Raleigh, 74); BioDelivery Sciences (Raleigh, 198); TransEnterix (Morrisville, 245); Passport Labs (Charlotte, 246); Printful (Charlotte, 254); Syneos Health (Morrisville; 472).

What I’m reading

The Coronavirus is airborne indoors. Why are we still scrubbing surfaces? [NYT]

How Spotify’s auto play feature is making obscure b-sides some bands’ most popular song on the platform. [Stereogum]

Apple will collect a 15% rather than 30% commission from companies that generate up to $1 million in revenue through its App Store, including in-app purchases. [WSJ]

Why U.S. airlines are eager to fly Boeing’s upgraded 737 MAX. [Seattle Times]

Pfizer may be within days of filing emergency authorization request for Covid-19 vaccine. [STAT]

Other Triangle business

Kane Realty and FCP sell the Dillon tower for $236 million. [N&O]

Who will pay for Downtown South? Raleigh debates incentives as rezoning vote nears. [N&O]

A brutal list of the restaurants we have lost for good in the Triangle. [N&O]

Let me know what you’re seeing. Email me at zeanes@newsobserver.com. Tweet me @zeanes. Call me at 919-829-4516.

Zachery Eanes is the Innovate Raleigh reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He covers technology, startups and main street businesses, biotechnology, and education issues related to those areas.

This newsletter was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate