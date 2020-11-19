Raleigh News & Observer Logo
The Triangle wants a piece of the future of autonomous vehicles

Sense Photonics’ lidar helps automated vehicles process their surroundings.
Sense Photonics’ lidar helps automated vehicles process their surroundings. Sense Photonics

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: November 20, 2020

Sense Photonics, a 4-year-old Durham startup that develops technology for autonomous vehicles, is on a roll.

Since April — and despite a pandemic — the company has hired a former Google executive as its CEO; grown its headcount from around 15 to 70 employees; and raised its funding total from investors to more than $32 million.

I talked with the company’s CEO, Shauna McIntyre, as well as one of its local investors, about the future of autonomous vehicles, what makes it different from other lidar startups, and the company’s growth here in Durham.



Ralph Baric, professor at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health. UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health


(Ralph Baric, left, in his lab on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus.)

Email me at zeanes@newsobserver.com.

Zachery Eanes is the Innovate Raleigh reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He covers technology, startups and main street businesses, biotechnology, and education issues related to those areas.

This newsletter was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate

