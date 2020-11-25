Raleigh News & Observer Logo
UNC's gene therapy center keeps on creating companies

UNC-Chapel Hill’s Gene Therapy Center has birthed yet another medical startup in the Triangle.

The latest is Raleigh-based GeneVentiv Therapeutics, which announced earlier this month that it has signed a license agreement with the university.

The Gene Therapy Center, led by Jude Samulski, has been a huge bright spot in the Triangle’s biotechnology scene in recent years. It has long been a pioneer in gene therapy, and its researchers have continued to see their breakthroughs fetch hundreds of millions of dollars from investors and biotech giants.

Just last month, Samulski’s own startup, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, was acquired by Bayer in a deal worth potentially $4 billion. That deal will surely land the center millions of dollars.

I spoke with Damon Race, the CEO of GeneVentiv, about how the startup plans to use gene therapy to treat hemophilia.

RAL_PENDOBZ100519-RTW02
Todd Olson talks about Pendo’s humble beginnings as a small start-up and the keys to their success during an interview on Friday, October 11, 2019 in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
(Raleigh unicorn Pendo continues to grow under Todd Olson's leadership.)

