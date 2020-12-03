Raleigh News & Observer Logo
These North Carolina startups raised the most money in 2020

Tim Sweeney, the chief executive of Epic Games, at the company’s headquarters in Cary, N.C., July 17, 2019.
December 4, 2020

It wasn’t clear what kind of year N.C. startups were going to have in March.

The U.S. had come to a screeching halt because of COVID-19, and many were worried what it would mean for the state’s tech ecosystem.

But startups for the most part have been able to continue to raise money from investors, according to research from PitchBook, a venture capital research company.

This has been true in North Carolina, especially for established startups in the software and biotechnology industries.

At The News & Observer’s request, PitchBook compiled a list of the year’s 14 largest venture capital investments in North Carolina, as of Dec. 1. The N&O supplemented PitchBook’s data with its own reporting.

The top three were:

3. Shattuck Labs ($118M)

2. AvidXchange ($572.9M)

1. Epic Games ($1.8B)

[Read more here]

AP20338719738804.jpg
Gov. Roy Cooper tries on a face shield which he helped assemble during a visit to Gilero in Pittsboro, N.C., Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. The medical device manufacturer began producing face shields when the pandemic started and also produces swabs for rapid tests in addition to self contained oxygenated negative pressure environments known as SCONE. Gerry Broome AP


