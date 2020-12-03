These North Carolina startups raised the most money in 2020

Tim Sweeney, the chief executive of Epic Games, at the company’s headquarters in Cary, N.C., July 17, 2019. NYT

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: December 4, 2020

It wasn’t clear what kind of year N.C. startups were going to have in March.

The U.S. had come to a screeching halt because of COVID-19, and many were worried what it would mean for the state’s tech ecosystem.

But startups for the most part have been able to continue to raise money from investors, according to research from PitchBook, a venture capital research company.

This has been true in North Carolina, especially for established startups in the software and biotechnology industries.

At The News & Observer’s request, PitchBook compiled a list of the year’s 14 largest venture capital investments in North Carolina, as of Dec. 1. The N&O supplemented PitchBook’s data with its own reporting.

The top three were:

3. Shattuck Labs ($118M)

2. AvidXchange ($572.9M)

1. Epic Games ($1.8B)

[Read more here]

Gov. Roy Cooper tries on a face shield which he helped assemble during a visit to Gilero in Pittsboro, N.C., Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. The medical device manufacturer began producing face shields when the pandemic started and also produces swabs for rapid tests in addition to self contained oxygenated negative pressure environments known as SCONE. Gerry Broome AP

(Gov. Roy Cooper tries on a face shield which he helped assemble during a visit to Gilero in Pittsboro, N.C.)

Tech news from the Triangle

N.C. State researchers say chemical compounds in green tea, dark chocolate, other plants can inhibit some enzymes in COVID-19 virus. [N&O]

Gov. Cooper tours N.C. medical device maker helping ramp up PPE supply as coronavirus cases surge. [N&O]

Former Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst talks selling to IBM at conference. [TBJ]

IBM detects cyberespionage attack targeting COVID-19 vaccine supply plans. [WRAL]

KBI Biopharma set for $150M, 200-job expansion near Research Triangle Park. [NC Biotech]

What I’m reading

Emergency approval of coronavirus vaccines is not guaranteed, FDA commissioner says. [McClatchy]

Covid-19 may have infected people in the US as early as mid-December 2019, a new study of samples from that time period suggests. [CNN]

DeepMind’s protein-folding AI stuns with a solution to one of biology’s biggest challenges. [STAT]

The Justice Department sued Facebook on Thursday, accusing it of being un-American by favoring foreign workers with visas over those from the United States. [NYT]

Despite antitrust glare being on it, Facebook buys $1B startup Kustomer. [WSJ]

Everlywell raises $175 million to expand virtual care options and scale its at-home health testing. [Techcrunch]

Warner Bros. will launch every 2021 movie on HBO Max at the same time they hit theaters. [CNBC]

Other Triangle business

Raleigh resident who created Slim Jim recipe dies of COVID-19. [N&O]

Data sheds more light on federal Paycheck Protection Program loans. Search it here. [N&O]

Downtown Raleigh LGBTQ club Legends sells property for $4.3 million. [N&O]

One Wake, developers at odds as Raleigh moves closer to vote on Downtown South. [N&O]

Chick-fil-A to create Southeastern distribution center in North Carolina, add 160 jobs. [N&O]

