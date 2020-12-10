Durham adtech startup Kevel is surging as big brands sign on

Since the startup of 2020, Durham-based advertising technology startup Kevel has grown from around 30 employees to 50. Kevel

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: December 11, 2020

Around three years ago, AdZerk made a shift.

The startup mainly ran servers that publishers use to manage online advertising campaigns. But it started experimenting with making software that would help companies create their own advertising platforms and compete against the might of Google ads.

It’s been a lucrative experiment for the startup, now known as Kevel.

It just raised $11M from investors in a Series A; hit profitability; and landed big customers like United Airlines, Strava and Ticketmaster.

Solar modules are installed at a solar farm in Lumberton in 2016. North Carolina increased its solar energy production from one gigawatt hour in 2007 to 4,016 in 2016. Robert Willett N&O File Photo

Tech news from the Triangle

Dispute between solar farm investors and NC tax department could have long-lasting ramifications. [N&O]

Just in time: $30M in NC broadband internet expansion green-lighted after negotiation. [N&O]

Apple will partner with Shaw and St. Aug’s to bring coding opportunities to Raleigh. [N&O]

UNC Health is rolling out a tool to help patients know their costs before visiting. [N&O]

Investors put $5M in startup led by former Epic Games veterans. [TBJ]

The CEO is staying in N.Y. and most of the employees are going WFH, but software firm Phreesia has moved its HQ to Raleigh. [WRAL]

Newsletter Extra

NC IDEA, a foundation that provides seed grants to startups, has awarded $1.5M in grants to 17 tech hubs in N.C. The foundation required that its grantees focus on supporting “under-represented” entrepreneurs that are building scalable businesses in the state.

In the Triangle, organizations receiving grants were: Bunker Labs (Durham), Code the Dream (Durham), Natural Capital Investment Fund (Chapel Hill), N.C. Business Council (Raleigh), Provident1898 (Durham), RIoT (Raleigh), Thread Capital (Raleigh), and Young Founders Institute (Chapel Hill).

What I’m reading

New poll: Fewer than half of North Carolinians say they’ll get a COVID vaccine. [N&O]

Why antitrust suits against Facebook face hurdles. [NYT]

British electric vehicle maker to open HQ in Charlotte, bringing 150 jobs. [Charlotte Observer]

Adobe just released the last Flash update ever. [The Verge]

U.S. cybersecurity firm FireEye discloses breach, theft of hacking tools. [RTRS]

North Carolina would begin to reach its capacity of hospital beds statewide in about six weeks if the current increase in COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization continues. [N&O]

Elon Musk moves to Texas. [WSJ]

Shell executives quit amid discord over green push. [FT]

Did car seat laws cause America’s birth rate to fall? [Economist]

Other Triangle business

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced a modified stay-at-home order Tuesday to help curb the recent increase of cases and hospitalizations, including a 10 p.m. curfew. [N&O]

Feds charge New York investor with defrauding Durham’s NC Mutual of $34 million. [N&O]

NC Labor commissioner says COVID-19 isn’t a workplace threat that requires safety rules. [N&O]

Another small rural North Carolina hospital joins the UNC Health system. [N&O]

