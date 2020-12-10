Raleigh News & Observer Logo
Durham adtech startup Kevel is surging as big brands sign on

Since the startup of 2020, Durham-based advertising technology startup Kevel has grown from around 30 employees to 50.
Around three years ago, AdZerk made a shift.

The startup mainly ran servers that publishers use to manage online advertising campaigns. But it started experimenting with making software that would help companies create their own advertising platforms and compete against the might of Google ads.

It’s been a lucrative experiment for the startup, now known as Kevel.

It just raised $11M from investors in a Series A; hit profitability; and landed big customers like United Airlines, Strava and Ticketmaster.

SOLAR-NE-051816-RTW11
Solar modules are installed at a solar farm in Lumberton in 2016. North Carolina increased its solar energy production from one gigawatt hour in 2007 to 4,016 in 2016. Robert Willett N&O File Photo

Tech news from the Triangle

Newsletter Extra

NC IDEA, a foundation that provides seed grants to startups, has awarded $1.5M in grants to 17 tech hubs in N.C. The foundation required that its grantees focus on supporting “under-represented” entrepreneurs that are building scalable businesses in the state.

In the Triangle, organizations receiving grants were: Bunker Labs (Durham), Code the Dream (Durham), Natural Capital Investment Fund (Chapel Hill), N.C. Business Council (Raleigh), Provident1898 (Durham), RIoT (Raleigh), Thread Capital (Raleigh), and Young Founders Institute (Chapel Hill).

The full list can be found here.

What I’m reading

Other Triangle business

Let me know what you’re seeing. Email me at zeanes@newsobserver.com. Tweet me @zeanes. Call me at 919-829-4516.

Zachery Eanes is the Innovate Raleigh reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He covers technology, startups and main street businesses, biotechnology, and education issues related to those areas.

This newsletter was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate

