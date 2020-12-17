Triangle startups keep raising big sums from investors

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: December 18, 2020

Triangle startups keep landing big investment rounds.

A couple weeks ago, I wrote a story compiling which N.C. startups raised the most money in 2020. I had to revise that list two times this week.

Case 1: Gene-therapy startup Atsena Therapeutics raised $55M in a Series A. That comes on top of an $8.2M round this summer.

Atsena is developing a therapy for Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA), a genetic diesease that causes blindness. It’s yet another win for gene therapy in the Triangle, which has become quite the cluster for the industry.

I spoke with Atsena’s CEO Patrick Ritschel about what the money means for the company’s future.

Case 2: Health tech firm Well Dot Inc. raised $40 million in its Series A. (Man, Series A rounds are getting big.)

The company, founded in 2019 by former Aetna executives, could radically change Franklin Street in Chapel Hill when all is said and done.

The company plans to use the money to hire 400 employees in downtown Chapel Hill, which has long sought for more office jobs in its downtown core. The jobs are expected across the next four years. The new money comes on top of a $25M seed round and an incentive package from the state of North Carolina.

I spoke with Well co-founder, and UNC alum, David Werry about what to expect from the company.

The new Delta nonstop from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to Austin, Texas, is one of several new nonstops the airline has added at RDU in the last year, including new daily service to Paris. Here, Delta employees are ready to push away Delta Flight 230, the inaugural nonstop flight to Paris, on May 12, 2016. Harry Lynch hlynch@newsobserver.com

(more nonstop flights to tech destinations Austin and San Francisco added at RDU.)

Tech news from the Triangle

Another win for gene therapy in RTP: Taysha Gene Therapies will open a 200-job manufacturing facility in Durham after landing an incentive worth more than $5 million from North Carolina. [N&O]

New nonstop flights to Austin and San Francisco added at RDU. [N&O]

NC nearly landed an Apple campus in 2018. Details of the incentive offer remain secret. [N&O]

TikTok is donating $1M to NCCU to support scholarships for students pursuing medical careers. [N&O]

NC IDEA rolls out its first Black ecosystem grants to support entrepreneurs of color. [N&O]

Since Covid-19 hit, Cisco has cut 3,500 jobs globally. [TBJ]

Epic Games may secure another big ally – Facebook – in Apple lawsuit. [WRAL]

What I’m reading

Who gets to breathe clean air in New Dehli? (Great visual storytelling here.) [NYT]

Biden plans to pick NC’s Michael Regan to lead EPA. [N&O]

Axios buys Charlotte Agenda. [NYT]

SEC charges Robinhood with misleading customers about how it makes money. [CNBC]

Dog-supplies startup BarkBox is latest company to go public via SPAC. [WSJ]

My $200K sushi dinner. [NYT]

Tax cuts for rich people breed inequality without providing much of a boon to anyone else, London School of Economics study says. [BBG]

Centene not expanding in Missouri until crime rates are fixed. [STL Today]

BP boosts its bet on trees. [WSJ]

Uber gives up on the self-driving dream. [WIRED]

Other Triangle business

NC overpaid unemployment benefits to thousands of people. It wants the money back. [N&O]

North Carolina’s commerce secretary to leave Gov. Cooper’s team in early 2021. [N&O]

RDU doesn’t expect to reopen its park-and-ride lots until 2024 b/c of the decline in flyers. [N&O]

Who got millions of dollars from Jeff Bezos’ ex MacKenzie Scott. [N&O]

The Buc-ee’s backlash is here. [N&O]

Downtown South development in Raleigh gets rezoning. [N&O]

Zachery Eanes is the Innovate Raleigh reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He covers technology, startups and main street businesses, biotechnology, and education issues related to those areas.

This newsletter was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate