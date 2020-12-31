Will North Carolina continue to attract people in droves in 2021?

A winter skyline view of downtown Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday, January 16, 2019. rwillett@newsobserver.com

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: January 1, 2021

Will North Carolina be one of the big winners of post-COVID migration? Already, cities like Austin and Miami are grabbing headlines for nabbing companies and workers from California and New York.

But don’t count out North Carolina just yet. The state ranked No. 5 on a list of states that gained residents this year, according to one recent survey. And the state just had its best year in terms of promised capital investments won by the state’s Job Development Investment Grant.

North Carolina has a lot of attractive qualities for people looking to flee dense and high-cost cities.

Take the Navarro family, for instance. I spoke with them last week about why they decided to move from New York City to start the allergy-free snack business, Without a Trace Foods, in Raleigh.

Here’s what they said:

1.) Cheaper to start their new business in the Triangle

2.) Can get a bigger house to live in with their two young kids

3.) A thriving startup scene to join

Brooke Navarro takes a sample cookie from a cooling rack at Without A Trace Foods in Raleigh Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. The startup makes allergy-free snacks. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

(Brooke Navarro moved from NYC to Raleigh to start Without a Trace Foods.)

